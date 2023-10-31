DHGATE Group Founder Diane Wang Launches The Inner Mountain Foundation, Sharing Lessons in Female Self-Empowerment

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder, Chairperson and CEO of DHGATE Group Diane Wang is pleased to announce the online launch of The Inner Mountain Foundation , a global community empowering women around the world through education, community and outreach.

Launched this year, The Inner Mountain Foundation fosters a community of like-minded women who can lead, nurture and inspire those around them—starting with themselves—by providing access to various entrepreneurial resources, training, information, and funding for women-owned businesses. The Foundation aims to inspire women to stand up, speak out and make a difference using the strength uncovered within themselves by discovering and conquering their 'Inner Mountains'.

"I am so thrilled to announce the joint launch of The Inner Mountain Foundation website and its new initiatives. While this is a milestone for the Foundation, it's just the beginning of our journey to empower women everywhere," said Diane.

"The Inner Mountain Foundation is excited to set out on this new adventure as we build a global network of women helping women."

Women everywhere can download The Inner Mountain Foundation's new flagship podcast, "The Climb" featuring Diane and co-host Natasha Walstra, Strategic Partner of The Inner Mountain Foundation. During each episode, the two hosts discuss Diane's Inner Mountain philosophy and explore the resilience and determination of women from around the world as told through personal stories of women navigating personal, professional and emotional challenges.

At its core, The Inner Mountain Foundation is a social enterprise that dedicated to self-empowerment and self-evolution. The Foundation embraces a forward-looking global perspective and plans to establish branches in other major cities around the world after its initial debut in China and North America. These branches resemble satellites orbiting different trajectories, each having its own unique color while sharing a common mission and vision.

As one of China's first-generation internet entrepreneurs, Diane has spearheaded digital economic empowerment projects for women in conjunction with organizations like APEC, the G20 and the WTO—impacting the lives of over 100,000 women across 51 countries and regions. The Inner Mountain Foundation builds on this experience and more as a platform that can facilitate exchange and mutual assistance among women globally.

Accompanying the launch of its expanded online presence, The Inner Mountain Foundation also launched its first offline event and pilot female empowerment program at DHGATE Group's office in Beijing, China, last week.

Themed "Empowering Women in Cross-Border Industries," the program connected a group of entrepreneurial-minded women and mentors in a series of workshops on mindfulness and inner strength, networking dinners and performances. Together, the group learned how to break down internal walls, open their hearts and inspire others to do the same.

Diane honed and developed her Inner Mountain philosophy while building and growing some of the biggest success stories in e-commerce history. This includes building up one of China's leading B2C online marketplaces, Joyo.com, which was acquired by Amazon, as well as founding China's first cross-border B2B e-commerce platform, DHgate.com , as a digital Silk Road to connect online sellers and buyers around the world.

More recently, DHGATE Group launched MyyShop , an all-in-one social commerce solution that provides a comprehensive suite of digitization tools to ensure that female entrepreneurs, creators, and influencers can quickly start their own digital storefront and effortlessly and efficiently monetize their social media content. With these successes under her belt, Diane now seeks to uplift fellow women through the power of community and help them on the path of fulfillment.

The Inner Mountain philosophy is also detailed in Diane's upcoming The Inner Mountain book—an account of her three-decade-long journey climbing the ladder of China's tech industry and shattering the glass ceiling there at a time when women in tech were extraordinarily rare. It was through many of these early career experiences that she learned how cultivating inner strength and personal mindset can help women achieve inner mastery over external forces and challenges that hold women back from achieving their goals, even in the year 2023.

DHgate today connects more than 59.6 million registered buyers and 2.54 million sellers across the globe in a testament to Diane's hard work and vision—all made possible by finding her personal Inner Mountain, a reservoir of internal strength and willpower that drives women to thrive in every facet of their life. As founder of The Inner Mountain Foundation, Diane will share this wisdom and more by offering impactful educational resources that help women improve soft skills to become their most empowered selves whether at home, at work or out in the community.

The Inner Mountain Foundation has several initiatives in the pipeline to serve its global community. More details can be found at the newly launched website https://innermountain.org/ .

About The Inner Mountain Foundation

The Inner Mountain Foundation promotes the empowerment of women through education, community, and outreach. We are led by our Founder and Chairperson Diane Wang, who first articulated the principles of Inner Mountain Thinking in her 2024 book, The Inner Mountain. As a global foundation and women's empowerment community, we invest in impact-making educational resources that we seek to make as broadly accessible as possible. Our goal is to focus the work of the Inner Mountain on the soft skills training that we believe helps equip women to be their greatest, most empowered selves across their most wholly integrated life (connecting the self with work, family, community, and legacy).

For more information, please visit The Inner Mountain Foundation website and follow @TheInnerMountainFoundation .

About MyyShop

MyyShop is a pioneering social commerce platform launched by DHGATE Group that provides an effortless selling experience on social media. The platform aims to empower different types of creators—from nano to mega-influencers—to turn their social media influence and passion for content creation into thriving online businesses. Equipped with MyyShop's social commerce and online store creation toolkit and resources, creators can quickly identify viral or in-demand products, leverage MyyShop's AI-powered product recommendations based on shoppers' interests and sales trends, build a customized online shopfront and earn commission through social commerce sales. Creators can also efficiently create their own personalized product lines through MyyShop's centralized platform and extensive network of verified cross-border suppliers and manufacturers.

For more information, please visit MyyShop.com and follow @MyyShopOfficial .

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com .

