Charlotte Pipe's new facility in Oakboro, NC on the Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway.

OAKBORO, N.C., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of the new Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company manufacturing plant in Oakboro, NC. Charlotte Pipe and Foundry is one of the nation's leading producers of cast iron, plastic pipe, and fittings for plumbing applications. The new $460M facility is one of the largest and most technologically advanced operations in the world. The new plant will employ 530 people and is situated on 700 acres in Stanly County.

The Aberdeen, Carolina and Western Railway is excited about our new partnership with Charlotte Pipe. Charlotte Pipes's use and recycling of scrap steel will add a new commodity to the ACWR's diverse portfolio. Also, the potential growth of Charlotte Pipe vendors who supply and support the plant is an exciting future possibility for the ACWR and Oakboro.

"This is an exciting time for the ACWR. This project has taken years to be realized, but the timing is perfect for the ACWR. We look forward to a long relationship with Charlotte Pipe", said Jennifer White, ACWR President.

Like Charlotte Pipe, the Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway is a family-owned business. The ACWR is the largest privately owned shortline railroad in North Carolina. It operates in central NC, through six counties, along 150 miles of track. The ACWR hauls numerous commodities for its customers and interchanges with Norfolk Southern in Charlotte, NC, and CSX Transportation in Aberdeen, NC.

