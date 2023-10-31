Announcing the First-Ever Avocados From Mexico® Cure Bowl: A College Football Bowl Game that Funds Breast Cancer Research

The always good avocado brand reaffirms its commitment to good health and breast cancer awareness as the official title sponsor of college football's 2023 Cure Bowl

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Mexico®, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., is uniting good health and good times with one partnership. As Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to a close, the brand is joining forces with the Cure Bowl, a college football postseason bowl game benefiting breast cancer research. Avocados From Mexico will be the title sponsor of the 2023 Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl, held in Orlando, Florida on December 16. Funds raised from the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl will directly benefit cancer research organizations.

Now in its ninth year, the Cure Bowl is more than a game: It's a platform that brings football teams and fans together to find a cure for cancer. Since 2015, the Cure Bowl, operated by the Orlando Sports Foundation in collaboration with ESPN Events, has helped raise $4.1 million for cancer research, fighting cancers like breast cancer, which affects one in eight women.1 A cause that matters to so many women is a cause that's also important to Avocados From Mexico, as 74% of avocado buyers are female.2

The brand is also a proud partner of Susan G. Komen®, the world's largest nonprofit source of funding for breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer, and teamed up with the organization for the third consecutive year to turn produce aisles pink during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"We're honored to be a part of the Cure Bowl, to support breast cancer awareness and research, and to make a positive impact during football season," said Alvaro Luque, President and CEO of Avocados From Mexico. "Football games are one of the top occasions for Avocados From Mexico to be enjoyed, and avocados are a nutritious food that can support a healthy lifestyle. Now, we have the opportunity to bring our brand's good times and good health together with the Cure Bowl for a good cause."

And as any football fan knows, a big, sharable bowl of guacamole is an iconic part of a good game day celebration with family and friends. Half of the shoppers who are preparing for football watch parties say that avocados are served at their gatherings in connection with football games3 because no football watch party is complete without guac. And, avocados have good fats and almost 20 vitamins and minerals that support a healthy lifestyle4.

"Every year, we hold the Cure Bowl to use football as a platform to raise funds and awareness for cancer research and we are so proud to be embarking on the ninth year of this mission with Avocados From Mexico," said Cure Bowl Executive Director and Orlando Sports Foundation CEO Alan Gooch, "Football and guac are great partners, so we're pleased to have Avocados From Mexico as our title sponsor, helping us deliver a college football bowl game that funds cancer research."

The Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl is one of 17 college football bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events. The participating teams for this year's game will be announced Sunday, December 3.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Orlando Sports Foundation

The Orlando Sports Foundation (OSF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit membership organization dedicated to raising funds and awareness for cancer research. The OSF holds several events throughout the year, including the Cure Bowl, which is an NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) college football bowl game played each December.

