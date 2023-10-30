Unique Logistics International Reports Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: UNQL) ("Unique" or the "Company"), a global logistics and freight forwarding company, today announced results for its first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2023.
"Market slowdown in the current quarter was anticipated, and the impact is being felt throughout the industry," said Sunandan Ray, Chief Executive Officer of Unique Logistics. "United States import shipping remained depressed for most of the quarter, and only in mid-August were there signs of an uptick in volumes. The Company remains focused on expanding its customer base, diversifying its product offerings, and building business at our recently acquired subsidiaries. The Company has also embarked on a plan to reduce fixed costs, the impact of which should be felt in our third quarter commencing December 1, 2023."
First Quarter Key Metrics
The quarter ended August 31, 2023, saw a substantial decline in the shipping market. The combined impact is reflected in the decline in the Company's revenue as compared with the same quarter last year. The impact of reduced shipping was particularly severe on the more expensive air freight sector.
(in millions)
For the Three Months Ended August 31
2023
2022
Net Revenue
$
62.9
$
136.5
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(0.7)
$
5.1
As of
August 31, 2023
May 31, 2023
Total Assets
$
115.7
$
111.5
Total Stockholders' Equity
$
15.3
$
17.6
First Quarter Financial Results
- Gross profit margins improved to 13.1% compared with 7.4% for the same period last year.
- Newly acquired operating subsidiaries in Asia resulted in increased operating cost, while the business levels at these subsidiaries remained depressed due to the reduced shipping volumes in the quarter.
- Overall EBITDA loss of $0.7 million is partially due to low shipping volumes and partially due to fixed costs that the Company incurred in order to support anticipated growth and market rebound, including costs of integration of the consolidated subsidiaries since the acquisition.
"We continue our progress towards the planned merger with Edify Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: EAC), a strategic move that will establish us as a Nasdaq-listed entity with the necessary liquidity to execute our growth strategy both organically and through acquisitions."
"The first quarter saw a temporary slowdown in shipping activity. Despite these challenges, we held EBITDA close to breaking even, and we continue to sustain robust growth initiatives even in the face of a challenging economic landscape."
Business Outlook
"We are actively integrating recently acquired subsidiaries while exploring new opportunities for acquisitions and partnerships. We are also dedicated to acquiring new customers and strategically positioning the company for increased volume, a broader customer base, reduced fixed costs, and anticipated improved performance in the upcoming quarters."
Mr. Ray concluded, "Unique Logistics remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions. By harnessing our collective expertise and forward-looking approach, we are confident in our ability to weather challenges and emerge stronger and more dynamic in the future."
About Unique Logistics International, Inc.
Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTC Markets: UNQL) through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, is a global logistics and freight forwarding company providing a range of international logistics services that enable its customers to outsource to the Company sections of their supply chain process. The services provided are seamlessly managed by its network of trained employees and integrated information systems. We enable our customers to share data regarding their international vendors and purchase orders with us, execute the flow of goods and information under their operating instructions, provide visibility to the flow of goods from factory to distribution center or store and when required, update their inventory records.
For more information on UNQL and its businesses, please visit www.unique-usa.com.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Adjusted EBITDA)
We define adjusted EBITDA to be earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other non-recurring income or expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. We present adjusted EBITDA because we believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplement to net income as an indicator of operating performance. For this reason, we believe adjusted EBITDA will also be useful to others, including our stockholders, as a valuable financial metric.
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of performance or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of cash flows, in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements such as the growth in revenues, along with the statements under the heading Business Outlook are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to clients. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2023. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION
(Unaudited)
For the Three
For the Three
Months Ended
Months Ended
31-Aug-23
31-Aug-22
Revenues:
Airfreight services
$
19,147,970
$
29,934,037
Ocean freight and ocean services
30,728,501
88,254,730
Contract logistics
572,712
768,714
Customs brokerage and other services
12,419,101
17,551,391
Total revenues
62,868,284
136,508,872
Equity method earnings
175,696
-
Costs and operating expenses:
Airfreight services
17,892,433
27,549,841
Ocean freight and ocean services
25,819,755
81,937,860
Contract logistics
168,158
312,892
Customs brokerage and other services
10,748,897
16,644,743
Salaries and related costs
6,016,892
3,284,382
Professional fees
807,893
763,304
Rent and occupancy
1,096,565
529,110
Selling and promotion
714,971
100,854
Depreciation and amortization
699,400
200,674
Other expense
471,979
332,947
Total costs and operating expenses
64,436,943
131,656,607
Income (loss) from operations
(1,392,963)
4,852,265
Other income (expenses)
Interest expense
(1,390,208)
(1,357,685)
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
(21,788)
618,948
Total other income (expenses)
(1,411,996)
(738,737)
Net income (loss) before income taxes
(2,804,959)
4,113,528
Income tax expense (benefit)
(493,831)
792,187
Net income (loss)
(2,311,128)
3,321,341
Noncontrolling interest
80,477
-
Net income (loss) attributable to for common shareholders
$
(2,230,651)
$
3,321,341
UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
31-Aug-23
31-May-23
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,370,182
$
6,744,238
Accounts receivable, net
50,784,511
41,402,435
Contract assets
2,618,111
2,886,779
Other current assets and prepaids
7,318,337
9,293,533
Total current assets
64,091,141
60,326,985
Property and equipment, net
631,161
609,785
Other noncurrent assets:
Goodwill
20,516,018
20,516,018
Intangible assets, net
12,433,925
12,865,093
Equity-method investments
3,557,379
3,381,683
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
9,931,338
10,269,516
Deferred offering cost
2,905,949
2,419,976
Other noncurrent assets
1,630,799
1,133,674
Total other noncurrent assets
50,975,408
50,585,960
Total assets
$
115,697,710
$
111,522,730
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
27,038,705
$
25,132,388
Accrued expenses and current liabilities
6,836,706
8,594,947
Accrued freight
2,370,646
3,489,957
Revolving credit facility
13,307,415
8,050,227
Current portion of notes payable
971,667
-
Current portion of notes payable to related parties
301,309
4,801,310
Current portion of notes payable
Current portion of operating lease liability
2,365,393
2,379,774
Total current liabilities
53,191,841
52,448,603
Noncurrent liabilities
Notes payable
8,526,316
4,000,000
Notes payable to related parties, net of current portion
9,000,000
8,750,000
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
7,972,219
8,212,445
Derivative liabilities
11,580,049
11,558,261
Deferred tax liability, net
4,593,266
4,405,442
Other noncurrent liabilities
5,549,513
4,552,346
Total noncurrent liabilities
47,221,363
41,478,494
Total liabilities
100,413,204
93,927,097
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred Stock, $.001 par value: 5,000,000 shares
Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value;
120
120
Series B Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value;
821
821
Series C Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value;
-
-
Series D Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value;
-
-
Preferred stock, value
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 800,000,000 shares
799,142
799,142
Additional paid-in capital
180,220
180,220
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3,259
3,258
Retained earnings
10,835,458
13,066,109
Total Stockholders' Equity attributable to common
11,819,020
14,049,670
Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests
3,465,486
3,545,963
Total Stockholders' Equity
15,284,506
17,595,633
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
115,697,710
$
111,522,730
UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Adjusted EBITDA
For the
For the
three months Ended
three months ended
31-Aug-23
31-Aug-22
Net income (loss)
$
(2,311,128)
$
3,321,341
Add Back:
Income tax (benefit)
(493,831)
792,187
Depreciation and amortization
699,400
200,674
Change in fair value of derivative liability
21,788
(618,948)
Interest expense
1,390,208
1,357,685
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(693,563)
$
5,052,939
