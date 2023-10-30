Eyemart Express Debuts Expanded Designer Optical Collections This Fall

Frames by Versace, Tory Burch, and other labels make stylish statements for the new season

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National optical retailer Eyemart Express is helping fashionistas see clearer and look good too, with an expanded assortment of designer eyewear at accessible prices. Known for delivering high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes, Eyemart Express is launching optical collections from fashion houses like Versace, Tory Burch, and whimsical designer Betsey Johnson in all locations nationwide.

The company is also debuting frames from edgy style trendsetters Coco and Breezy in select stores in Alabama, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

The launches bring more than 40 new options to Eyemart Express' assortment of 2,000-plus frames for eyeglasses and sunglasses. Customers can choose from traditional luxury styles to bold, fashion-forward designs with avant-garde patterns and color details. Designer collections at Eyemart Express are offered at accessible price points, ranging from $189.95 to $289.95.

"Eyewear is an easy way to elevate your everyday look and experiment with stylish trends for fall," says Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express CMO. "Our curated collection of established and emerging designers empowers you to effortlessly showcase your own unique style without breaking the bank."

Shopping at Eyemart Express also provides a personalized, service-focused experience. With just one stop, customers can get an eye exam from optometrists located either inside of or next door to all Eyemart Express stores. Then, opticians help select frames that align with a shopper's style and budget. All associates are trained to review insurance plans and provide tailored recommendations to make the most of insurance benefits. Lastly, and for some most importantly, skilled technicians craft lenses in Eyemart Express' onsite labs for fast same-day delivery without sacrificing quality.

Explore all Eyemart Express' designer eyewear collections here and find a local Eyemart Express store on the company's website.

About Eyemart Express

National optical retailer Eyemart Express is known for helping people see clearly faster with affordable glasses and free same-day service—over 80% of glasses are finished in one hour. The company was founded in 1990 and ranks among the top optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. Based in Farmers Branch, Texas, the company has 246 stores across 42 states. With an average Google rating of 4.8, Eyemart Express has associates who provide friendly service to help adults and kids select from more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Versace, and Paw Patrol. For more information about Eyemart Express, visit eyemartexpress.com.

