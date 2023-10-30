Chemonics invests $5M in venture builder Talino Venture Studios

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Talino Venture Studios and Chemonics International announced their new partnership. Supported by Chemonics' $5 million investment in Talino, the two industry leaders will work together to build groundbreaking, impact-driven, scalable technology solutions for individuals and communities in emerging markets and beyond.

"We're on the verge of something extraordinary," said Talino CEO Winston Damarillo. "Our partnership with Chemonics signifies a pivotal moment in sustainable innovation. With a history of successful transformations and ventures and a commitment to people-first innovation, we're devoted to closing the financial inclusion gap for the underserved individuals and communities in emerging nations worldwide."

Talino Venture Studios, known for its extensive experience in venture building and deep expertise in inclusive fintech, has consistently propelled industry transformation through dynamic collaborations with innovative fintech companies such as BayaniPay, Asenso, Earnie, and Saphron. Talino's steadfast dedication to driving meaningful change has positioned these startups as leaders in the industry.

Chemonics International is a leading sustainable development firm, which brings decades of experience implementing life-changing projects throughout the world to this collaboration. With deep experience in applying new technology, including digital payments, in some of the most remote and under-developed areas in the world, Chemonics has used drone technology to deliver and pick up medical lab samples in hard-to-reach areas of Malawi and has developed a technology-based forest and biodiversity conservation system in the Philippines.

"Innovation happens with smart investments and smart partnerships, and our investment in Talino represents the coming together of two unique and complementary companies. Talino has a proven record of developing high-impact technology and combined with Chemonics' access to local leaders and deep expertise gained from our work in nearly 100 countries, we can create groundbreaking, scalable solutions with the potential to help millions," said Chemonics President and CEO Jamey Butcher.

Driving Meaningful Global Impact

The core mission of this strategic partnership is to harness their combined expertise to tackle challenges of financial inclusion in emerging economies. Fueled by Chemonics' $5 million investment, both organizations are fully committed to helping millions access financial services through inclusive and scalable technology.

Chemonics and Damarillo first worked together in 2020, as part of the USAID E-PESO Activity . That highly successful project, funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), aimed to increase the adoption of electronic payments (e-payments) in the Philippines.

Building off this success, the new Chemonics-Talino partnership will continue to focus on fintech solutions, including one to expand financial inclusion among the 50 million unbanked citizens of the Philippines, as well as in other low-income economies.

"While Talino's ventures are built on Filipino innovation, our partnership with Chemonics enables us to go beyond the Filipino diaspora and make a positive impact on the lives of many more people," Damarillo said.

