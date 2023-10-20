PATSNAP TO SPOTLIGHT THE LATEST IP ANALYTICS SOLUTION AT THE AIPLA 2023 ANNUAL MEETING

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patsnap, the leading provider of innovation and IP intelligence, is thrilled to be attending the American Intellectual Property Law Association's (AIPLA) 2023 Annual Meeting, where the company will showcase its industry-leading IP analysis and review tools. The event will take place at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center from October 19 to 21, 2023.

AIPLA's Annual Meeting brings other intellectual property experts, thought leaders, and legal professionals from around the world. It provides a platform for intellectual property practitioners to sharpen their skills with learning sessions and interactive discussions, and by nurturing new connections within the IP community. This year's event will be centered around exploring the latest developments, emerging trends, and critical issues shaping the intellectual property landscape.

Across the three days at AIPLA 2023, Patsnap will be showcasing the latest developments to its flagship product, Patent Analytics. This innovative solution provides powerful IP intelligence, allowing clients to manage risk, identify new opportunities, and defend their innovations with real-time IP analytics.

With access to billions of data points, comprehensive search options, and industry-leading analysis and review tools, the product streamlines workflows and enhances collaboration within IP and technical teams. Plus, the newest version of Patent Analytics embraces AI-powered tools for automated patent indexing and analysis. These advanced capabilities include semantic analysis, text-to-image linking, and AI sorting.

With a global patent database that includes 181.2 million jurisdictions and daily updates, Patsnap offers an invaluable resource for intellectual property professionals. It also provides comprehensive legal data points, including legal status, estimated expiration dates, litigation, license, transfer, re-examination, and much more.

Patsnap is excited to continue sharing its commitment to advancing the field of intellectual property and providing cutting-edge tools to empower IP professionals at The AIPLA 2023 Annual Meeting.

"We're really looking forward to being an exhibitor at the AIPLA Annual Meeting and to showcase Analytics," said Jeffrey Tiong, founder and CEO of Patsnap. "We're proud to bring a wealth of IP intelligence to the fingertips of our clients to empower their decision making, and to continue to support innovators in the ever-evolving landscape of intellectual property."

Visit Patsnap at The AIPLA 2023 Annual Meeting to learn more about Analytics and discover the company's full suite of products.

To learn more about Patsnap, and how it enables users to extract relevant insights, make informed decisions, and accelerate innovation, visit www.patsnap.com or request a demo with one of our innovation specialists.

About Patsnap: Founded in 2007, Patsnap is the company behind the world's leading AI-powered innovation intelligence platform. Patsnap provides global businesses with a connected, easy-to-use platform that helps them make better decisions in the innovation process. Customers are innovators across multiple industry sectors, including agriculture and chemicals, consumer goods, food and beverage, life sciences, automotive, oil and gas, professional services, aviation and aerospace, and education.

