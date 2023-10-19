Orange Photonics Unveils LightLab 3 Psy Analyzer, Revolutionizing Analytical Testing for Psychedelic Mushrooms and Infused Products

NEW LONDON, N.H., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Photonics, a pioneer in analytical testing solutions, is pleased to introduce LightLab 3 Psy Analyzer, which allows non-technical users to measure psilocybin, psilocin, and ACO-DMT in psychedelic mushrooms and infused products. This innovative technology, initially developed for cannabis testing applications, is set to play a pivotal role in cultivation, production and regulatory applications.

LightLab 3 Psy Analyzer is an essential on-site testing tool for licensed operators and research institutions. LightLab facilitates data-driven decisions supporting strain selection, harvest optimization, extraction, accurate dosing, and consumer safety.

"The rapidly emerging psychedelics market has the opportunity to incorporate on-site potency analysis into every element of manufacturing and regulation." says Stephanie McArdle, President of Orange Photonics. "Psychedelics product producers are in a position to ensure consumer safety is a primary focus. LightLab 3 Psy Analyzer is optimized for that critical role."

LightLab 3 Psy Analyzer quantifies the amount of psilocybin, psilocin, and ACO-DMT in psychedelic mushrooms, extracts and infused products. LightLab 3 uses the same technology favored by nearly all testing laboratories, High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC). LightLab 3's easy-to-use, portable design empowers non-technical users to generate laboratory-quality data in the field.

Since 2015, LightLab 3 technology has been used by cannabis operators, State and Federal regulators such as the FDA, enforcement, universities and research institutions.

For more information about the LightLab 3 Psy Analyzer and Orange Photonics' suite of analytical testing solutions, please visit www.orangephotonics.com.

About Orange Photonics:

Orange Photonics is a leading provider of analytical testing solutions for a variety of industries, including cannabis and emerging markets such as psychedelics. With a commitment to accuracy, reliability, and innovation, Orange Photonics empowers businesses to meet quality and safety standards while optimizing their operations. Orange Photonics is proud to be the analytical solutions provider to commercial and regulatory sectors of the cannabis and psychedelics spaces, and continues to be committed to promoting consumer safety and industry growth.

