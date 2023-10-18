SK pharmteco to showcase its extensive APIs and CGT capabilities in CPHI 2023

With a dedicated booth in the main exhibition hall, SK pharmteco solidifies its global position as the most trusted CDMO partner in the pharmaceutical industry

Appoints Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Fenny to strengthen its global marketing capabilities

Shortlisted as a finalist for the 2023 CPHI Pharma Awards in the Accelerating Innovation category

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK pharmteco will participate at the CPHI 2023 in Barcelona and prepare a dedicated booth at the event. As a multi-modality CDMO with expertise in small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and biopharmaceuticals, SK pharmteco aims to present its business competitiveness and actively pursue business opportunities.

Image of SK pharmteco's booth at CPHI Barcelona 2023 (PRNewswire)

Scheduled to take place on October 24-26 in Barcelona, Spain, CPHI is the premier trade show in the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. With over 2,000 pharmaceutical suppliers and attracting more than 40,000 industry stakeholders, the event offers an unmatched platform for networking and forging partnerships.

Visitors are welcomed at Booth 3K70, Contract Manufacturing and Services area to see the company's latest innovations. Previously, SK pharmteco's booth was located in the API section. The company has changed its location this year to enhance its position as a leading multi-modality CDMO in lieu of the company's evolving business portfolio that encompasses small molecule APIs to cell and gene therapies.

Key executives including Joerg Ahlgrimm, CEO of SK pharmteco, along with representatives from its subsidiaries, including AMPAC Fine Chemicals, SK biotek Ireland, Yposkesi and Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM), are set to attend the event. CBM is a U.S. cell and gene therapy CDMO in which SK pharmteco recently acquired a controlling interest.

SK pharmteco has recently established the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) as part of its strategic initiative to enhance its marketing and customer-focused strategies. The company appointed Andrew Fenny, former Chief Business Officer at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB), a global CDMO, to assume the responsibilities of the CCO. In his new role, Mr. Fenny will lead the global client engagement functions with the goal of delivering customized solutions for SK pharmteco's partners.

At CPHI, SK pharmteco aims to leverage various networking events to showcase its key strengths. These include presenting its extensive global supply chain that spans across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Furthermore, the company will introduce its comprehensive end-to-end services for cell and gene therapies, along with its unparalleled Continuous Flow Process manufacturing technology for small molecule APIs.

SK pharmteco's modular platform for the rapid and flexible Continuous Manufacturing of APIs earned recognition as a finalist in the Accelerating Innovation category at this year's CPHI Pharma Awards. These awards commend the exceptional contributions made by companies and individuals towards the progress of the pharmaceutical industry over the past year. The finalists were chosen by a panel of experts representing global pharmaceutical companies, consultancies, and academia.

Continuous manufacturing technology employs automation to produce products seamlessly in an uninterrupted flow at each process step. It is proven more cost-effective, productive, and ensures higher quality and safety compared to conventional processes, leading to a significant reduction in the overall waste production. The final winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on October 24, the opening day of CPHI Barcelona.

"With the recent acquisition of a controlling interest in CBM, SK pharmteco is advancing its bio-business by establishing large-scale production facilities for cell and gene therapies in the U.S. and Europe," said Joerg Ahlgrimm, CEO of SK pharmteco. "Our commitment is unwavering in creating diverse opportunities for sustained growth, positioning us as a leading company with global top-tier competitiveness across the spectrum, from small molecule APIs to biopharmaceuticals."

SK pharmteco is a subsidiary of SK Inc. (KRX: 034730) (SK), the strategic investment company for SK Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate, and has 13 offices and manufacturing facilities across the U.S., Europe, and Korea, all with a combined vision to provide life-changing and lifesaving therapies to more than 200 million patients by 2026.

For more on SK pharmteco, visit skpharmteco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SK pharmteco