Rescale Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship, Joris Poort, Founder and CEO, Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2023 Builders and Innovators Summit

Rescale Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship, Joris Poort, Founder and CEO, Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2023 Builders and Innovators Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Rescale Founder and CEO, Joris Poort, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

"We're delighted to recognize Joris Poort as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs" - David Solomon , Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs selected Poort from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Joris Poort is the Founder and CEO of Rescale, a software platform for engineering and scientific computing that is digitally transforming new product innovation with cloud-based accelerated computing and AI-assisted engineering. Since its inception in 2011, Rescale has empowered engineers and scientists to get the most out of accelerated computing with specialized architectures and applied AI in the modeling and simulation process. Today, Rescale powers engineering breakthroughs and applied science innovations from new lifesaving drugs to the designs of electric vehicles, supersonic airplanes, and rockets.

"We're delighted to recognize Joris Poort as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2023," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "Like everyone in this year's class, Joris Poort has been a visionary in his field, pushing forward innovation and redefining markets. We are excited to harness Goldman's convening power to bring together these dynamic leaders and hear their insights."

Rescale serves many of the most innovative Fortune 500 and Global 2000 R&D leaders including 7 of the top 10 global automakers, 7 of the top 10 global aerospace companies, and several of the largest global life sciences companies which rely on Rescale for their engineering and scientific computing needs.

Poort first saw the need for such a platform when he was working as a Boeing aerospace engineer optimizing the wing design of the 787 Dreamliner and found himself waiting in line for computing resources that were essential for large scale digital simulations to predict aircraft performance and perform AI-assisted multi-disciplinary optimization. Poort not only recognized that the cloud was the path forward to ensuring computational resource availability to engineers across many industries, but that an agile, full-stack, and secure environment would empower engineers and scientists to leverage the power of specialized hardware architectures, scalable cloud computing, and embrace advanced applied AI use cases in R&D. Rescale also enables cloud-based collaboration to empower distributed teams, and serves as the foundation for digitally transforming the product development process itself.

"It's an honor to be listed among such accomplished and visionary entrepreneurs," said Poort. "From the moment Rescale was founded, it has been our mission to see the power of accelerated computing, cloud, and AI placed into the hands of every engineer and scientist, eliminating friction and barriers to innovation. Now, over a decade later, it's incredible to see the products and innovations that have been created with Rescale touching our lives every day. We may provide the platform, but it's really our customers delivering on innovations that build a better future who make us worthy of an honor such as this."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Rescale

Rescale provides high performance computing built for the cloud to empower engineers to accelerate innovation. The Rescale platform makes it simple for engineers and scientists to harness the most advanced software and computing architectures for cutting-edge simulation and AI-driven innovation. For IT, the Rescale platform provides full-stack security and support, and delivers policy-based financial and architectural controls to maximize performance and efficiency. Rescale powers the world's leading companies to accelerate innovation across industries including life sciences, automotive, energy, semiconductor, aerospace, and manufacturing.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Press related questions about Rescale, please contact Jolie Hales at jolie@rescale.com .

Press related questions about the Summit or Goldman Sachs, please contact Sophia Anthony at Sophia.Anthony@gs.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Rescale Inc