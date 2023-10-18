MLS FORWARD CREDIT CARD POWERED BY AVANT, OFFICIAL CREDIT CARD OF MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER, NOW AVAILABLE

Co-branded Credit Card Extends Unique Benefits to Soccer Fans

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avant, a credit-first financial technology company offering consumers access to a suite of financial solutions, today announced the availability of the co-branded MLS Forward Credit Card powered by Avant* as the official credit card of Major League Soccer (MLS). The card is now open to applications for those seeking a card with benefits that can fuel their fandom and move their lives Financially Forward™.

Cardmembers will have access to benefits including 5X rewards at MLSstore.com , 3X on gas, 2X on dining and grocery and 1X on all other eligible purchases. Rewards are redeemable for cash back, MLS tickets and MLSstore.com gift cards. They will also get exclusive pre-sale ticket access and expedited entrance to MLS special events and 15 percent off MLSstore.com merchandise. Cardmembers can select from two MLS credit card designs, or a branded design from 21 MLS clubs located in the U.S.

"We are thrilled to partner with Avant on the launch of the MLS Forward Credit Card which marks an exciting evolution in our partnership," said Jen Cramer, EVP of Partnership Marketing. "This innovative initiative taps into our fans deep rooted passions, creating bespoke experiences that truly resonate with them. We look forward to working with Avant so fans can showcase their fandom and receive valuable benefits with everyday purchases."

This card expands on the Avant suite of financial solutions, reaching a unique and dedicated fan base. Avant is well-known in the credit space for providing access to financial solutions* that help extend credit to those with near-prime credit scores. Oftentimes, this underserved community doesn't have access to rewards and brand-affiliated cards like the MLS Forward Credit Card powered by Avant.

"MLS and Avant are united in our shared commitment to creating exceptional experiences," said Amanda Reierson, Chief Marketing Officer at Avant. "The MLS Forward Card powered by Avant, issued by WebBank, helps facilitate forward momentum – in fans' financial lives, and in connecting with the brand and teams they love."

Among the additional highlights of Avant's wide-ranging partnership with MLS, Avant will be featured at key MLS tentpole moments including the MLS All-Star Summer Roadshow, MLS All-Star Week events and MLS Cup presented by Audi.

Fans can learn more about the card and apply here .

About Avant

Avant is a credit-first financial technology company* that provides access to innovative financial solutions, including personal loans and credit cards, championing customers on their financial journey. Through a combination of technology, analytics, and superior customer service, the Avant platform is designed to serve the non-prime U.S. consumer, largely underserved by traditional financial institutions. We're on a mission to move our customers Financially Forward™ to reach their financial goals. Since 2012, Avant has connected over 2.5 million customers to $9.3 billion in loans and over 1.7 million credit cards. Avant has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, TechCrunch, Fortune, and Bloomberg.

*Avant, LLC is a financial technology company, not a bank. Avant-branded credit products are issued by WebBank.

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 28th season in 2023 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including a new expansion team in San Diego that will debut in 2025. All MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com . MLS Season Pass will feature the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com . For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app .

