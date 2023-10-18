If Snap Finance LLC and/or Snap RTO LLC notified you of a data incident in or around December 2022, you may be eligible for a cash payment or other benefits under a class action settlement.

If Snap Finance LLC and/or Snap RTO LLC notified you of a data incident in or around December 2022, you may be eligible for a cash payment or other benefits under a class action settlement.

A court authorized this Notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpluris Inc. announces that settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit concerning a data incident involving personally identifiable information ("PII") collected by Snap Finance LLC and/or Snap RTO LLC that occurred between June 23, 2002, and September 8, 2022 (the "Data Incident"). The Settlement would resolve a lawsuit in which Plaintiffs allege that Defendant acted improperly in securing this PII. Defendant denies any wrongdoing. The Court has not ruled on the merits of Plaintiffs' claims and has made no determination of violations or liability against Defendant. The parties nevertheless have agreed to settle the lawsuit to avoid the risks and uncertainties of continued litigation.

Who is included in the Settlement?

Settlement Class includes all U.S. residents who: (i) provided PII to Defendant; and (ii) received a letter from Defendant in December 2022 with notification of the Data Incident.

What are the settlement benefits?

The Settlement provides for two (2) years of credit monitoring and identity theft protection services for everyone who timely submits a valid claim. Further, the Settlement provides up to $5,000.00 in cash reimbursement for out-of-pocket losses related to the Data Incident. In addition, all class members may submit a claim for a Pro Rata cash payment of up to $500.00. Lastly, class members who are California residents may claim a cash payment of up to $200.00 under the California Consumer Protection Act ("CCPA"). The final amount of the CCPA and Pro Rata cash payments will be determined by the number of claims received.

How do I receive a payment or other benefit?

To receive any payments or benefits under the Settlement, you MUST submit a claim. To submit a claim, you may visit www.SnapFinanceDataSettlement.com. You may also call 833-200-7006 to request that a Claim Form be mailed to you. Claims must be submitted online or postmarked by January 16, 2024.

If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by December 18, 2023 or you will not be able to sue the Defendant for released claims relating to the Data Incident. If you exclude yourself, you cannot get money or benefits from this Settlement. If you want to object to the Settlement, you may file an objection by December 18, 2023. The detailed Notice explains how to submit a Claim Form, exclude yourself, or object.

When will the Court decide whether to approve the Settlement?

The Court will hold a hearing in this case on January 23, 2024 at Orrin G. Hatch United States Courthouse, 351 South West Temple Street, Room 8.300, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101, to consider whether to approve the Settlement. The Court will also consider Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees of up to 30% of the Settlement Fund and reimbursement of litigation expenses of no more than $50,000.00 for litigating the case and negotiating the Settlement on behalf of the Class, and service awards of $2,500.00 for the Plaintiffs. You may attend the hearing, but you do not have to.

For more information, call 833-200-7006 or visit www.SnapFinanceDataSettlement.com and read the detailed Notice.

Si necesita ayuda en español, comuníquese con el administrador al 833-200-7006.

View original content:

SOURCE Simpluris Inc.