Sky Zone Opens New Location in Gresham, OR

Leading Family Entertainment Company Opened First-Ever Oregon Park

GRESHAM, Ore., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, officially opened its first Oregon location in Gresham on Friday, October 13. Located at 2990 NE Hogan Dr. in the city's premier College Square Shopping Center, Sky Zone is bringing epic attractions to the city and its surrounding communities.

"I'm looking forward to leveraging my 15 years of experience in business and customer satisfaction to enhance the Sky Zone experience for the Gresham community," said Gresham Sky Zone franchisee, Sarah Sproehnle. "Transitioning from a career as a software executive in Silicon Valley to becoming a Sky Zone franchise owner has been a seamless progression, particularly since both of my sons are competitive gymnasts. From both a personal and professional perspective, this marks an exhilarating new chapter."

As the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry and innovator of bounce-off-the-walls fun, Sky Zone Gresham gives children the freedom to run, jump and play on a unique mix of attractions, including Ninja Courses that spark friendly competition; the Toddler Zone, a perfect place for the youngest jumpers to play; springy Air Courts that give guests of all abilities an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring soccer goals; thrilling Drop Slide that offers an exhilarating ride with a social media-worthy landing; and incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park.

"We're thrilled to announce the opening of our very first Sky Zone in Oregon and extend a warm welcome to Sarah as the newest member of the Sky Zone network," shared Mike Revak, Chief Business Officer of Sky Zone. "In an era where the demand for active entertainment is on the rise among families, it couldn't be a more opportune moment to make our debut in the greater Portland market as we continue to expand our presence in multiple markets across the US."

Sky Zone is the ultimate location for birthdays, team and school parties – with set up, clean up and hosting included. Sky Zone also offers parents many other options to keep their kids in on the action, including memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and invitations to members-only events.

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone, visit www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises over 250 parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its nearly 500,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments while experiencing Sky Zone's signature smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

