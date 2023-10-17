Harbor Acquires Legal Management Consulting Team from Stout

Specialist team with deep expertise in e-discovery, legal hold and data preservation, and in-depth program assessments to deliver advisory services focusing on corporate legal departments

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor, an expert services provider to the legal industry, today announced its acquisition of the Legal Management Consulting practice from Stout, a global investment bank and advisory firm. The addition of the Stout team will enable Harbor to deliver advisory services and managed services for e-discovery, legal holds and data management to both corporate law departments and law firms. The acquisition also bolsters Harbor's capabilities in enterprise legal management (ELM), contract lifecycle management (CLM), and other corporate legal operations, as well as technology assessments.

The former Stout team has collectively served 125 of the Fortune 500 law departments. Harbor previously referred e-discovery and legal hold advisory and implementation projects to the Stout Legal Management Consulting practice, which was recognized as both a Pacesetter and Market Leader in Legal Operations by ALM Intelligence in 2021.

"Many corporate law departments we work with know Jim Mitchell, Stacie Neeter, and their team as trusted advisors. Having collaborated with the Legal Management Consulting practice at Stout over many years, we are confident in their expertise and commitment to client success," said Matt Sunderman, CEO, Harbor. "By growing our capabilities in risk and compliance management, we are helping Harbor clients meet their current challenges head-on, working with them as an end-to-end partner for professional services."

Jim Mitchell and Stacie Neeter, who led Stout's Legal Management Consulting practice, each bring over two decades of experience in advising corporate law departments, as well as law firms. Their clients include enterprises in the energy, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and financial services sectors.

"Law departments today are under considerable pressure to streamline operations by adapting their business processes, using technology strategically, and making the most of their data. As part of Harbor, we will be able to deliver services more effectively to the legal market, both as advisors and as hands-on resources," said Jim Mitchell.

"Harbor is a natural fit for our team. Its focus on the legal ecosystem and its scale are compelling to our clients in the Fortune 500, and we look forward to even closer collaboration with our new colleagues as we help corporate law departments and their outside counsel achieve their goals," said Stacie Neeter.

The acquisition is the first corporate milestone for Harbor since announcing its launch as a new company in August 2023. Previously known as HBR Consulting, + LAC Group + Wilson Allen, Harbor serves more than 80% of Global 200 law firms, and 50% of the Fortune 500.

About Stout

Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, accounting and transaction advisory, valuation, financial disputes, claims, and investigations. It serves a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Stout's clients and advisors rely on its premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about the firm's Relentless Excellence® at stout.com.

About Harbor

Harbor is the preeminent provider of expert services across strategy, legal technology, operations, and intelligence.

Our globally integrated team of 650+ strategists, technologists, and specialists navigates alongside our clients – leading law firms, corporations, and their law departments – to provide essential resources and invaluable insights.

Anchored in a rich heritage of deep knowledge, steadfast relationships, and mutual respect, our unwavering dedication lies in shaping the future of the legal industry, and fostering enduring partnerships within our community and ecosystem. www.harborglobal.com

