The Voice of the Martyrs Releases Sejun: Nepal Short Feature for 2023 International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians

The Voice of the Martyrs Releases Sejun: Nepal Short Feature for 2023 International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians

BARTLESVILLE, Okla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Voice of the Martyrs has released a new short feature film about a Nepali boy's journey from life in a Buddhist monastery to finding new hope in Christ.

Sejun: Nepal was released by VOM for the International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 .

Sejun: Nepal will inspire viewers to join in the International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians (IDOP)—a global prayer movement on Sunday, Nov. 5 on behalf of Christians who boldly witness for Jesus Christ at any cost.

Over his nine-year stay in the monastery, Sejun experienced the darkness of Buddhism. When he ran away from the monastery at age 13, his family did not welcome his return. His father enrolled him in first grade since his only schooling had been studying Buddhist texts. There, Sejun met a godly teacher who shared the gospel.

Sejun: Nepal was released, along with other free prayer resources, to equip individuals and families, small groups, Sunday School classes and churches to pray for persecuted Christians on IDOP.

"The first thing persecuted Christians ask us to do for them is pray," said Todd Nettleton, host of VOM Radio. "IDOP is a direct response to their #1 request, and it is our fervent desire that every church and every Christian pray for persecuted members of our spiritual family."

VOM's 2023 Global Prayer Guide designated Nepal a "hostile" nation. Christians in hostile nations are routinely persecuted by family, community members and/or extremist groups because of their Christian witness.

VOM's free IDOP resources, available at vom.org/idop , include a:

Sejun: Nepal , Download or DVD of

Facilitator's guide,

Promotional videos,

Church bulletin inserts,

Guided prayer slides,

Questions for reflection and discussion,

Sermon-builder resource for pastors and teachers.

VOM will also host a special 24 Hours of Prayer event on social media. Every hour, a new prayer request from persecuted Christians will be shared on the ministry's social media channels.

Nettleton said his hope is that, "this year's IDOP resources will inspire tens of thousands of Christians all around the world to pray for our persecuted brothers and sisters."

About The Voice of the Martyrs

Founded in 1967 by Richard and Sabina Wurmbrand, The Voice of the Martyrs is a nonprofit, interdenominational missions organization serving persecuted Christians in the world's most difficult and dangerous places to follow Christ. For more information, visit VOM.org .

View original content:

SOURCE The Voice of the Martyrs