PERFECT GAME ANNOUNCES RECORD-BREAKING 2024 EVENTS SCHEDULE

SANFORD, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced the organization's 2024 schedule with over 5,000 scheduled events, a record high for the company, which includes continued growth in existing markets.

With baseball events scheduled in 40 U.S. states in 2024, Perfect Game will be represented in 80% of the country. Texas leads all states with over 10,000 teams while Georgia will host the most premiere Perfect Game events, including the World Wood Bat Association (WWBA) National Championship featuring 1,200 teams and the Youth 8U-12U World Series which will see over 300 teams competing.

For the second consecutive year, Perfect Game will expand into new territories as Ann Arbor, Mich., will be added to its growing list of affiliates with 10 events being held there. This past year saw Perfect Game debut in areas such as Nashville, Tenn., Chesterfield, Mo. and Aurora, Ill. and 2024 will see returns to those cities as well as legacy markets in Florida such as Fort Myers, which will host the BCS, and Jupiter, the annual home of the WWBA World Championship. The 14U-18U National World Series will take place at three locations: Sanford, Fla., Surprise, Ari. and Hoover, Ala., with the latter also hosting the 14U-18U National Elite.

The key 6U-13U events in 2024 will be the Perfect Game Invitational taking place in Southaven, Miss. and Chesterfield, the National World Series in Atlanta, Ga., the Gulf Coast World Series Destin, Fla., and the Houston Super Regional, which will see 1,000 teams competing.

More than 2,000 young athletes have gone on to play Major League Baseball after appearing in Perfect Game events during their amateur years. Since 2003, 14,466 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB first-year, amateur player draft. During the 2023 MLB Draft, all 70 players selected on the first day played in Perfect Game events, and 95 percent of all players chosen in the 2023 draft are former Perfect Game participants.



To view the entire 2024 Perfect Game event schedule, please visit the PG Event Schedule.

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,847 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 13,893 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2022 Draft, for example, more than 90 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

