United Bank Welcomes New Member to Board of Directors

Brewton Businessman Richard K. Stanley Joins United Bank Board

ATMORE, Ala., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCQX:UBAB) – United Bank is proud to announce the addition of Richard K. Stanley to our Board of Directors.

Richard K. Stanley is the president and CEO of T. R. Miller Mill Company, Inc., his employer of 41 years. The Atmore, Alabama, native oversees one of the oldest and largest sawmills in the United States.

"We are pleased to welcome Ricky as a new board member," said United Bank President and CEO Mike Vincent. "His extensive knowledge and background will play a pivotal role in charting the future for our institution. We look forward to collaborating as we continue to emphasize our commitment to Alabama and Northwest Florida."

Stanley currently serves on a number of boards, including the Softwood Lumber Board, American Wood Council, Southeastern Lumberman's Manufacturing Association, Southern Pressure Treaters Association, Creek Indian Enterprise Development Association, and Alabama Forestry Association. Stanley is married to Phyllis Barnes Stanley and resides in Brewton, Alabama.

"Ricky's success in business, as well as his many years in community service, helps make him an excellent choice as a director," said David D. Swift, Sr., Chairman of the Board for United Bank. "His experience and interests will fit nicely with our future goals."

For more information about Stanley or his appointment, please contact Tina N. Brooks, Senior Vice President, at 251-446-6001 or email tina.brooks@unitedbank.com.

About United Bank (UBAB): United Bank is a $1.3 billion financial institution that has enjoyed 119 years of service. United Bank has offices in Atmore, Brewton, Flomaton, Monroeville, Frisco City, Bay Minette, Daphne, Foley, Lillian, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Silverhill, Semmes, and Summerdale in Alabama. United Bank serves Santa Rosa County, Florida, in Jay, Milton, and Pace. For more information about United Bank, please visit our website at www.unitedbank.com. Member FDIC.

