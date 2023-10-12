Understood.org Launches "The Many Faces of Learning Disabilities" Social Media Campaign to Celebrate, Highlight, and Bring Awareness to the Millions of People Living with Learning Disabilities

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in honor of Learning Disabilities Awareness Month, Understood.org , the nonprofit dedicated to supporting the 70 million people in the United States with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia , announces the launch of " The Many Faces of Learning Disabilities " campaign. This social media campaign aims to spotlight a range of personal stories from neurodivergent individuals — conveying that learning disabilities are more common than people think.

Learning disabilities affect people from all walks of life, different backgrounds, and ages. According to Understood.org's Neurodiversity and Social Media Study , only 54% of adults ages 18–34 acknowledge that neurodivergent individuals have unique experiences, as opposed to 74% of adults ages 35 and above. "The Many Faces of Learning Disabilities" campaign provides a platform for a diverse range of people with learning disabilities to share their stories. The campaign portrays the unique experiences of 16 neurodivergent individuals, from all different backgrounds and ages, who are living with invisible disabilities that often go unnoticed.

The campaign also dispels misinformation and misconceptions associated with learning challenges by sharing free resources related to time management, bullying, parent-teacher conferences, family events, holidays or social situations, and more. These resources emphasize that learning challenges can affect all aspects of a person's life, but are often concealed due to societal shame.

"We're excited to launch 'The Many Faces of Learning Disabilities' campaign and celebrate the unique experiences of neurodivergent individuals during Learning Disabilities Awareness Month," said Nathan Friedman, Understood.org's co-president and chief marketing officer. "With this campaign, we're maximizing the impact of first-person storytelling to foster inclusive communities that will inspire neurodivergent individuals to continue sharing their experiences."

For more information on "The Many Faces of Learning Disabilities" campaign and to access the free resources, visit U.org/LDAwareness .

About Understood.org

Understood.org is a nonprofit focused on shaping the world for difference. We raise awareness of the challenges, skills, and strengths of people who learn and think differently. Our resources help people navigate challenges, gain confidence, and find support and community so they can thrive. Together, we can build a world where everyone can reach their full potential. Understood.org is a 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in New York. For more information, to donate, or to partner, visit u.org/media and follow us @UnderstoodOrg.

