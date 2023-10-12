project44 Adds Chief Revenue Officer Rick Turco to Executive Team

A SaaS veteran with 20+ years of experience, Turco is skilled at building high-performance teams and delivering exceptional customer value at fast-growing technology companies

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, today announced that Rick Turco has joined the team as Chief Revenue Officer. With an impressive track record of creating and successfully executing growth strategies at global organizations like Cognos, IBM, Oracle and Cloudera, Turco specializes in building and leading world-class sales teams and scaling up organizations, including companies that offer market-redefining data and artificial intelligence (AI) products and services.

Rick Turco (PRNewswire)

"Rick's leadership experience encompasses organizations at every growth phase, from late-stage tech startups to global public enterprises, so his skills are a great fit for project44 as we accelerate growth," said Jett McCandless, project44 founder and CEO. "We're looking forward to working closely with Rick as we help more customers improve end-to-end visibility."

Prior to joining project44, Turco served as SVP Americas Sales for Cloudera, initially starting with Hortonworks when that organization generated approximately $50 million in revenue and helping scale it to over $300M+ prior to its merger with Cloudera. Post-merger he played an integral role in continuing to integrate and scale the organization to $1B creating a market leader helping companies better manage their Hybrid data and AI strategies.

Before that, Turco held a key sales leadership position at Endeca and Oracle. After Oracle's acquisition of Endeca, Turco was instrumental in driving Oracle's successful expansion into the business intelligence and analytics space and was promoted to manage Oracle's full portfolio of analytics, big data, cloud and engineered systems solutions in North America.

Earlier in his career, Turco was part of the executive team that grew Cognos from a $400 million to over $1 billion company in six years, setting up a successful acquisition into IBM, where he helped integrate the Cognos business analytics teams within IBM, expanding their Information Management portfolio.

Turco began his technology sales and sales management career with Tivoli Systems/IBM Corporation. He earned an MBA from DePaul University and holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Indiana University.

"I joined the project44 team to accelerate Jett's vision and strategy for improving the supply chain and logistics industry. The product and vision are incredibly compelling," Turco said. "project44 has already demonstrated that it can execute by delivering the leading platform for real-time supply chain visibility, but that's only the beginning of its potential, and I am excited to be a part of a team that is solving such critical problems."

Find out more about how project44 helps companies solve their most complex multimodal visibility challenges at www.project44.com.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that manages more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market and innovator of Movement GPT, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, a ten-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of Supply­Chain­Brain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 15 global offices including Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai­ and­ Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

Media Contact:

press@project44.com

project44 logo (PRNewsfoto/project44) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE project44