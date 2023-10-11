Globant Launches ServiceNow Studio to Help Companies Deliver Digital Experiences of the Future for Employees, Customers, and Partners

Globant Launches ServiceNow Studio to Help Companies Deliver Digital Experiences of the Future for Employees, Customers, and Partners

This new Studio will unlock the full potential of ServiceNow for clients, driving efficiency, agility, and innovation, propelling growth and performance across diverse domains

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced the launch of a dedicated ServiceNow Studio . This new Studio will further help clients leverage the full potential of the ServiceNow platform, enabling them to drive the efficiency, agility, and innovation that will unlock new levels of growth and performance across IT, HR, customer experience, creativity, and beyond.

(PRNewswire)

Globant's new ServiceNow Studio is a culmination of more than a decade of ServiceNow experience and five years of premier partnership between the two organizations. During this time, Globant has led more than 250 successful implementations for leading organizations and earned more than 1,000 platform credentials.

"Establishing the ServiceNow Studio highlights the critical role that we see this platform playing in creating the digital foundation for new applications, services, and experiences for our clients' employees, customers, and partners, and further strengthens our commitment to ServiceNow as a partner," said Diego Tartara, Global Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "The ServiceNow Studio team will also leverage Globant's expansive digital capabilities and expertise, including extensive conventional and generative AI, intelligent automation, business process management (BPM), and process optimization to enhance and advance ServiceNow applications and provide new opportunities for ongoing value creation."

As an end-to-end transformation partner, Globant's ServiceNow Studio offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities, including customer service automation, knowledge management system creation, no-code, low-code application launch, and ITSM optimization. The team works with clients to establish the business, process, platform, and technology expertise needed to harness the power of ServiceNow's robust out-of-the-box capabilities, as well as customize and configure the platform to enable new and advanced applications, integrations, and automation.

"The modern business landscape requires companies to use a combination of enterprise applications to enhance core operations and processes across different areas of the business and create sustained business value," said Diego Maldonado, EVP and Managing Partner of Globant Enterprise Studio Network. "As part of our Enterprise Studio Network, the ServiceNow Studio will help clients bring together different elements of the business, including their investments in platforms like Salesforce, SAP and Oracle, to drive innovation, process optimization, customer value and multi-dimensional transformation."

The ServiceNow Studio is the latest addition to Globant's Enterprise Studio Network, which brings together robust advisory and implementation services with our market-leading expertise across major enterprise platforms and technologies, including Salesforce, Oracle, and SAP, to help clients simplify and optimize the end-to-end value chain.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

We have more than 27,000 employees, and are present in 30 countries and 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com

Join the Tech Event on Business Reinvention powered by AI, register here !

Globant new logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GLOBANT