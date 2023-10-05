LATAM and Sabre announce plans to distribute NDC by LATAM content, expand reach and boost sales

The airline will distribute both EDIFACT and NDC content through the Sabre global distribution system (GDS)



Sabre and LATAM are already working on the integration of the carrier's NDC content in the Sabre GDS. Implementation is planned for the first half of 2024

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, and LATAM Airlines Group, Latin America's largest airline, today announced an enhanced distribution agreement that provides Sabre-connected agencies with long-term access to LATAM's traditional and NDC content through the Sabre GDS. Sabre is the first GDS to reach this type of agreement with LATAM.

LATAM and Sabre are actively working on the launch of the airline's NDC offers in the Sabre travel marketplace. The two companies are currently working together on the integration of NDC by LATAM content in the Sabre GDS, which is planned to be implemented in the first half of 2024 and a specific go-live date will be shared at a later time. Once LATAM's NDC connection to Sabre is live, it will enable hundreds of thousands of Sabre-connected agencies and travel buyers to have even richer access to the carrier's broad range of products and offers, as travel agents will be able to shop, book, and manage LATAM's NDC and EDIFACT offers through Sabre's Offer and Order APIs, the point-of-sale tool, Sabre Red 360, and the corporate booking solution, GetThere.

"We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with Sabre GDS to expand our long-standing distribution partnership to not only cover EDIFACT but also NDC by LATAM content once the technical connectivity has been implemented," said Andreas Schek, vice president, Sales and Branding, LATAM Airlines Group. "LATAM is continuously broadening the distribution options available to the travel agency community. This deal deepens our relationship with Sabre and provides additional options to travel agents for accessing our NDC by LATAM content."

The long-term partnership ensures worldwide distribution through the Sabre global distribution system. Travel agents connected to the Sabre GDS will be able to efficiently shop and compare increasingly sophisticated offers, while helping travelers to benefit from an enhanced experience with more choice and transparency.

Sabre powers a constantly expanding marketplace of travel content. Through its network of agencies and corporations worldwide, Sabre enables airlines to market their fares and offers in a highly efficient way.

"This new agreement with LATAM is another proof point of our commitment to powering travel retailing in Latin America, while meeting the unique needs of our airline customers and our travel buyer partners," said Chris Wilding, senior vice president, sales strategy, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Our long-standing partnership of over 20 years is a testament of both LATAM and Sabre's focus on innovation and our continuous efforts to help elevate the booking experience while advancing the adoption of offer-and-order-based travel retailing."

Once activated, LATAM will be joining 15 other airlines that already have their NDC content available in 150+ markets through Sabre.

In 2018, LATAM Airlines Group implemented Sabre technology to unify two separate reservations systems into one across their combined carriers, now fully powered by Sabre's SabreSonic passenger services system (PSS).

LATAM Airlines is the largest carrier in Latin America, with presence in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations in Latin America and from the region to Europe, Australasia, the United States and the Caribbean.

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

LATAM is Latin America's leading airline group, with presence in five domestic markets in South America: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, along with international operations within Latin America and to Europe, US and the Caribbean. The group operates a fleet including Boeing 767, B767F, B777, B787, Airbus A319, A320, A320neo and A321 aircraft, the most modern models of their kind. LATAM is recognized for its sustainable practices, based on three criteria: economics, social and environmental. In 2021, following the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment, LATAM was recognized as the most sustainable airline in the region and fourth worldwide, as well as being included in the 2022 Sustainability Yearbook in the Bronze category. Likewise, the group was part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for six consecutive years, being cataloged as one of the most sustainable in the world. The shares of LATAM Airlines Group are traded on the Santiago Stock Exchange. Due to its Chapter 11 filing, the ADR program is no longer listed on the NYSE and LATAM's ADRs are traded in the OTC (over-the-counter) markets. For further information, visit www.latam.com. For financial information: www.latamairlinesgroup.net.

