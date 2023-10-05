- Kia EV owners will have access to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America

- North American Charging Standard (NACS) planned to commence production within U.S.-assembled Kia EVs starting in Q4 2024

- Existing Niro EV and EV6 owners and future EV9 owners will have access to Tesla Superchargers via forthcoming NACS adapter and software updates with activation and payment via Kia Connect

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced that its electric vehicle customers1 will have access to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Starting from Q4 2024, Kia plans to build the North American Charging Standard (NACS) port into new electric vehicles sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico to enable EV owners to use a significantly greater number of high-speed chargers than currently available to them. Further, the company expects to make available *CCS1-to-NACS (Combined Charging System)2 adapters to enable nearly all Kia EVs1 to charge on Tesla's network. Adapters are expected to be made available through Kia dealers starting in Q1 2025.

Kia to adopt North American charging standard in the fourth quarter of 2024. (PRNewswire)

"As a leader in electrified mobility, Kia offers a growing number of world-class EVs with high-speed DC charging capabilities that will now be supported by the NACS charging network," said Seungkyu (Sean) Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "Having this kind of sprawling access to chargers will no doubt boost customer satisfaction, elevate the EV ownership experience, and enable drivers to reach more destinations across the continent on electricity."

Kia EV owners will have access and autopay convenience using Tesla's Supercharger network via the Kia Connect3 app once a software upgrade4 is completed. Kia EV owners will be able to search, locate and navigate to available Tesla Superchargers through their EV infotainment screen and on their smart phone devices, including charger availability, status and pricing.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Excludes 2015-2019 MY Soul EV - CHAdeMO.

2 Additional cost may apply.

3 Purchase/lease of certain 2023 and newer Kia vehicles with Kia Connect includes a complimentary 1-year subscription to the Kia Connect Ultimate package, starting from new vehicle retail sale/lease date as recorded by the dealer. Use of Kia Connect is subject to agreement to the Kia Connect Privacy Policy (available at owners.kia.com/us/en/privacy-policy.html) and Terms of Service (available at owners.kia.com/us/en/terms-of-service.html). Kia Connect features may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect may be currently unavailable for model year 2023 and newer vehicles sold in Massachusetts.

4 Over-the-Air features and updates may require an additional cost and may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect subscription is required and Kia Connect terms and conditions apply. See dealer for 2019-2024 MY Niro EV software upgrades.

