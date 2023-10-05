Domino's® and the National Fire Protection Association® Partner to Deliver Fire Safety Messages

Participating stores may deliver free pizza to customers who have working smoke alarms

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, and the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) are joining forces to deliver fire safety messages to homes across the country.

During Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 8-14), participating Domino's franchise-owned and corporate stores throughout the U.S. will highlight this year's campaign theme, "Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention," with flyers on top of pizza boxes. The flyers will include important fire safety tips – such as educating everyone on ways to prevent cooking fires and how to respond to them if they occur.

Customers who order from participating Domino's stores throughout the U.S. during Fire Prevention Week may also be surprised when their delivery arrives accompanied by a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will replace the batteries or install fully functioning alarms.

"Every year, Domino's stores look forward to partnering with their local fire departments and the NFPA to spread fire safety messages in an exciting and unexpected way," said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's senior director of communications. "This is the 16th year that Domino's has brought the program to neighborhoods across the U.S."

"Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries, and the second-leading cause of home fire deaths," said Lorraine Carli, NFPA's vice president of outreach and advocacy. "That is why it is so important that everyone is aware of simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe when cooking. We hope to raise awareness about these potentially life-saving messages through our partnership with Domino's."

Fire Safety Tips from Domino's and NFPA

Always keep a close eye on what you're cooking. For foods with longer cook times, such as those that are simmering or baking, set a timer to help monitor them carefully.

Clear the cooking area of combustible items and keep anything that can burn, such as dish towels, oven mitts, food packaging, and paper towels.

Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. Keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

Create a "kid and pet free zone" of at least three feet (one meter) around the cooking area and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

About Fire Prevention Week ™

NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week™ since 1922. According to the National Archives and Records Administration's Library Information Center, Fire Prevention Week is the longest running public health and safety observance on record. The President of the United States has signed a proclamation proclaiming a national observance during that week every year since 1925. Visit www.firepreventionweek.org for more safety information.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.2 billion, with nearly $2.1 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, text-to-order and more. In 2023, Domino's launched Pinpoint Delivery, a new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches.

