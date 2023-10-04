Scream and Shout! Britney Spears Events Launching at Painting with a Twist Oct. 24

Studios Nationwide to Hold Britney Events Ahead of Book Launch

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oops, we did it again with a paint party like no other! Painting with a Twist , the nation's leading paint and sip brand, is partnering with Gallery Books for an epic Britney Spears-themed painting celebration. In honor of the pop icon's highly-anticipated memoir, "The Woman in Me," that hits bookshelves October 24, Painting with a Twist studios are turning into an all-out Britney wonderland where fans can paint, sing and unleash their inner Britney.

Portraits of the Britney Spears themed artwork customers can paint at participating Paint with a Twist locations. (PRNewswire)

Participating Painting with a Twist studios across the country will host Britney Spears painting events, starting October 24 until the end of the year. With step-by-step instruction from an artist-entertainer, fans can illustrate Britney in some of her most iconic outfits, from her legendary "Toxic" flight attendant attire to her fiery red jumpsuit from the "Oops!... I Did It Again" music video, all while sipping wine and grooving to the princess of pop's biggest hits. Select locations will even put to the test who is the ultimate fan and include a Britney-themed trivia game in their instructions. One "Lucky" guest at each event will have a chance to win and take home a copy of her new book.

"We are going 'Crazy' with excitement over these Britney Spears events in our studios," said Painting with a Twist Head of Marketing Brittany Graff. "Britney's music is nothing short of iconic and multi-generational. It's a true honor to celebrate her and the release of 'The Woman in Me' by creating an all-out Britney experience for fans to enjoy."

"The Woman in Me" is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope. In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke her truth in an open court. For the first time, "The Woman in Me" reveals Britney's incredible journey and the strength as one of the greatest performers in pop music history. With remarkable candor and humor, Spears's groundbreaking memoir illuminates the enduring power of music, love and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.

To find Britney Spears painting events near you, visit www.paintingwithatwist.com/pages/britney-spears-events .

To learn more about "The Woman in Me" and to pre-order your copy, visit www.britneybook.com .

About Painting with a Twist®

Painting with a Twist, based in the New Orleans, Louisiana metropolitan area is the original and leading paint and sip franchise with 230 studios open or in development in 37 states. Guests have painted more than 10 million paintings at studios throughout the country since Painting with a Twist started franchising in 2009. The brand was founded by entrepreneurs Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney, two friends with a knack for organizing communities and a passion for giving back. The company maintains a strong focus on giving back to the local community, and was recently recognized by the International Franchise Association's Franchise Education & Research Foundation's Franchising Gives Back Awards. For more information about Painting with a Twist, visit https://www.paintingwithatwist.com .

About Gallery Books

Gallery Books , a division of Simon & Schuster, is an imprint dedicated to publishing a variety of must-read books on a wide array of topics. Launched in 2010, Gallery is designed to showcase established voices and to introduce emerging new ones—in both fiction and nonfiction. Gallery Books is the publisher of "Taste" by Stanley Tucci, "The Longest Race" by Kara Goucher, "My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy" by Clint Hill, "Where Tomorrow's Aren't Promised" by Carmelo Anthony, "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo" by Amy Schumer, "Zero Days" by Ruth Ware and "Anna: The Biography" by Amy Odell, among others.

Media Contact: Camille Douglas, Fishman Public Relations, cdouglas@fishmanpr.com or (248)841-0937

Painting with a Twist, based in the New Orleans, Louisiana metropolitan area is the original and leading paint and sip franchise. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Painting with a Twist