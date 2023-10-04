FRAXION DEMOCRATIZES INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE REAL ESTATE INVESTING ON POLYGON

-A blockchain experience both efficient and cost effective-

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FraXion, a leading blockchain project, is excited to announce the launch of its FraXion Token (FRXN) on the Polygon PoS blockchain. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for both FraXion and the Polygon protocols, offering users enhanced scalability and lowering transaction costs.

"This integration is enhancing efficiency and reduces costs, in turn, opens doors for a broader spectrum of investors."

The FraXion Token is a digital asset designed to empower decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and streamline transactions within the blockchain ecosystem. By integrating with the Polygon PoS blockchain, FraXion aims to provide Digital Asset Partners with faster, more cost-effective, and efficient blockchain transactions. FraXion's goal is to level the playing field for accredited investors who have been traditionally locked out of institutional-grade real estate investments due to very large minimum investment requirements. By aggregating investments as little as $25,000 from the accredited investor community, FraXion invests as a single investor on behalf of the Digital Asset Partners in the larger funds that require higher minimum investments.

"By FraXionalizing the overall size of the investment, the investment becomes much more accessible and affordable for non-institutional investors," says Demetrius Ford, Co-Founder of Randolph & Main Capital Group, LLC, creators of the FraXion Token. "Decentralization and access is what technology like the blockchain provides, and has the opportunity to transform the real estate investing landscape", Ford said.

FraXion has partnered with Tassets, a Silicon Valley-based leader in Asset Tokenization as a Service (ATaaS), to mint the FraXion tokens. "Tassets leverages cutting-edge Blockchain & A.I. technology solutions to transform real asset investing through Tokenized Asset Lifecycle Management (TALM) and Asset Tokenization as a Service (ATaaS). This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation within conventional private markets," said Founder & CEO Prashant Kalangi of Tassets Inc.

Since launching in February of 2023, FraXion has sold over 335,000 tokens offering 10% per annum with a 5-year maturity. The 506 Reg.D offering was programmed into the smart contracts with ERC-20 protocol and launched on the Polygon blockchain.

"It's very exciting to see projects like FraXion deploying on Polygon PoS, marking a significant step forward in democratizing real estate investment. This integration is enhancing efficiency and reduces costs, which in turn, opens doors for a broader spectrum of investors to engage with institutional-grade real estate opportunities," Colin Butler, VP of Institutional Capital at Polygon Labs.

Polygon Labs develops Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols. The existing Polygon PoS network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects and allows developers to leverage the Polygon PoS network's ability for fast and secure transactions for decentralized apps.

Key benefits of the FraXion Token on the Polygon PoS blockchain include:

Scalability: Polygon PoS is known for its Ethereum scaling solutions, which significantly improves the speed of transactions. Fraxion Token holders can now experience near-instant confirmations and minimal network congestion.

Reduced Transaction Costs: The integration with Polygon PoS allows users to enjoy lower transaction fees compared to the Ethereum network, making it more accessible for a broader audience.

Interoperability: FraXion's move to the Polygon PoS blockchain enhances its compatibility with a wide range of DeFi applications and services, enabling users to participate seamlessly in the expanding DeFi ecosystem.

FraXion's commitment to innovation and user experience drives this deployment on Polygon PoS. By embracing Polygon's robust infrastructure, FraXion seeks to provide users with a blockchain experience that is both efficient and cost-effective. To learn more about how FraXion is democratizing commercial real estate, visit www.fraxiontoken.io/invest.

