WK KELLOGG CO CELEBRATES LAUNCH AS AN INDEPENDENT COMPANY

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG) today is celebrating its launch as an independent, publicly traded company with the completion of its planned separation from Kellanova (NYSE: K), formerly Kellogg Company, on October 2, 2023. The company now trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "KLG."
WK Kellogg Co is a leading food company in the U.S., Canada, and Caribbean with a deep heritage of innovation and operational success, supported by its portfolio of trusted, beloved brands including Kellogg's, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Mini-Wheats, Special K, Raisin Bran, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, Kashi, and Bear Naked, that have delighted consumers for more than a century.
"Today is a defining moment for all of us at WK Kellogg Co. With the spirit of a start-up and a strong foundation of iconic brands and characters, we are writing the next chapter of our founder W.K. Kellogg's original story. We are confident that as a standalone, publicly traded company, we are well positioned to deliver on our strategic objectives, win in cereal and create value for customers, consumers, employees, communities and shareholders," said Gary Pilnick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WK Kellogg Co.
Pilnick continued, "On behalf of the WK Leadership Team and the Board, I want to thank our 3,000+ employees for their hard work and dedication in getting us to this exciting stage. It is a privilege to launch this company and celebrate this milestone alongside them."
Members of WK Kellogg Co's executive leadership team will ring the Opening Bell at the NYSE today. The company will also host a variety of events for its employees across its offices and plants in the U.S., Canada, and Caribbean. A live feed of the NYSE Opening Bell can be found at https://www.youtube.com/live/049XGwC3Pkg?feature=shared.
As previously announced, WK Kellogg Co will remain headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.
About WK Kellogg Co
At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Since then, we have embraced the same spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in everything we do, channeling our founder's passion and commitment to creating high quality and delicious products while fostering communities. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Froot Loops, Kashi, Special K, Raisin Bran, and Bear Naked. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. For more information, visit www.wkkellogg.com.
