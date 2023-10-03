HostGPO and Showplace partner to make it simple for anyone to set up a short-term rental

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HostGPO announces its newest partner, venture capital backed interior design and installation marketplace Showplace . Together, these two companies offer a groundbreaking solution to help owners and operators furnish and launch new short-term rental properties. The complementary business partnership pairs HostGPO, the industry's leading buying group, with Showplace, experts in designing and installing short-term rental spaces.

HostGPO (PRNewswire)

The supply side of the short-term rental market is competitive, with more travelers than ever looking for home-like comfort with hotel-like amenities. HostGPO and Showplace will make it easier than ever for homeowners, investors, and property management companies to meet these increasing guest demands with their new properties.

HostGPO - Streamlining Procurement and Efficiency

HostGPO, fresh off the heels of a $6m Growth Capital Fundraise led by Navitas Capital and OMNIA Partners , is an industry leader renowned for its vast network of supplier partnerships and significant buying power due to its 300k+ member properties. HostGPO provides operators with a digital platform to procure goods and services at significant discounts. The company works closely with a curated group of suppliers [i.e. furniture, linens, home goods companies etc] to aggregate demand in order to obtain exclusivity and industry-best pricing.

As a marketplace platform, however, HostGPO does not offer any complete design with warehousing or installation services. With its new partnership with Showplace, HostGPO members will be able to access these services for the first time, and at a discount.

Showplace - Elevating Short-Term Rental Design and Setup

Showplace, backed by Matchstick Ventures , aims to transform spaces into inviting guest experiences. Their team handles everything from concept to installation, creating unique designs that match a property's character. By enhancing guest experiences and increasing occupancy rates, Showplace helps increase ROI and offers a hands-off solution for launching vacation rental properties.

Now powered by HostGPO's vendor contracts, Showplace will be able to offer an even more affordable and simple solution for setting up a quality rental property by leveraging HostGPO's deals.

A Streamlined Approach for Investors

The partnership between HostGPO and Showplace isn't just about furnishings; it's about redefining the guest experience, increasing occupancy rates, and making life easier for vacation rental operators and companies.

"This partnership can be a game-changer for operators who are setting up homes at a quick cadence, or even those attempting to set up one remotely," said Jeff Iloulian, Co-Founder and CEO at HostGPO. "We are thrilled that Showplace chose HostGPO to power their ordering as we take pride in ensuring our vendors and deals are the best in the industry."

"We're excited to partner with HostGPO," said Justin Miller, CEO at Showplace. "Our goal is to make investors' lives easier by taking care of design and installation. With HostGPO's support, we can focus on what we do best and extend our reach even further to provide cost-effective, quality solutions. The partnership was a no-brainer for us as HostGPO's supplier network is excellent and their reputation in the vacation rental space is unparalleled."

For more information about HostGPO and Showplace, visit www.hostgpo.com and www.showplacewholesale.com .

