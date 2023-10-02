HealthyBaby Calls for Safe Standards for Diapers at The Environmental Working Group CleanCon Conference

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthyBaby, a leading pioneer for baby product safety, raises concerns about the lack of regulation in the diaper industry at the Environmental Working Group (EWG) CleanCon conference in Los Angeles. CleanCon is the ultimate destination for health and environmentally conscious people who want to learn about clean living and how they can protect themselves and the planet.

HealthyBaby Co-Founder Joe Kulak (PRNewswire)

Joe Kulak, HealthyBaby Co-Founder spoke on the Founders Panel highlighting the importance of creating a brand with a pure mission for new parents. Kulak noted, "While we can't guarantee we're changing the world, I can tell you with 100% certainty that we are working to protect the young minds that will. We are doing this to make a difference, not to make money."

Babies wear diapers all day, every day, on a sensitive and vulnerable area of their bodies, yet the diaper category faces minimal regulation. In the United States, diapers are not regulated by the FDA or FTC, leaving manufacturers free from disclosing ingredients or ensuring products are free from harmful substances. To address this regulatory gap, HealthyBaby has pioneered the first-ever Environmental Working Group (EWG) VERIFIED diaper, meeting stringent standards by excluding over 2,800 chemicals and materials linked to health risks. Unlike other diapers, HealthyBaby fully discloses all materials used to make a disposable diaper.

HealthyBaby activated in the Event Marketplace offering guests the opportunity to meet brand Co-Founder Joe Kulak while connecting and touching HealthyBaby's "next level" products that are all designed to provide knowledge about the importance of connection and a safe environment to support babys' development. The marketplace featured all HealthyBaby products including their first-ever EWG VERIFIED safe diaper.

Out of over 92,000 consumer products submitted to the EWG VERIFIED™ program, only 2,200 skincare and cleaning products have achieved standards required to earn the mark. There is one sole EWG VERIFIED™ diaper – HealthyBaby's Soft and Effective open and pants-style closed diapers also enhanced with Organic cotton.

For more information about HealthyBaby, please visit www.healthybaby.com. For more information about The Environmental Working Group visit www.EWG.org.

About HealthyBaby

HealthyBaby is pioneering a platform for health and connectedness for new for new families. The company makes enlightened baby care products beginning with a comprehensive prenatal through a time a baby is in diaper paired with parenting support to make the most of the magical time of early childhood development. At HealthyBaby, health comes first.

