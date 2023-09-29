SmarTek21's IntelliTek SearchAI Advantage: Immediate ROI and Proven Benefits:

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations adopting IntelliTek SearchAI can expect a remarkable increase in operational efficiency of up to 60%, translating to substantial financial savings. A 12-week proof-of-concept trial with a leading organization demonstrated a 2x-5x improvement in productivity, the reclamation of hundreds of hours, and immediate ROI with savings of $15,000 within 12 weeks. In today's fast-paced environment, the question isn't whether you can afford to implement IntelliTek SearchAI; it's whether you can afford not to.

In an era where data is the lifeblood of every industry, SmarTek21 is proud to introduce IntelliTek SearchAI, a cutting-edge document search solution now enhanced with generative AI technology. This meticulously engineered tool is designed to significantly improve operational efficiency across a wide range of sectors, including Finance, Retail, Food Industry, Transport, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Healthcare, and Telecom.

The Power of Generative AI

By leveraging generative AI, IntelliTek SearchAI excels at swiftly and securely retrieving specific paragraphs and sentences from a myriad of document repositories. It serves as your strategic partner in achieving unparalleled efficiency and security. As the adoption of generative AI becomes a key criterion for investment, IntelliTek SearchAI positions your organization at the forefront of this transformative wave.

Al Lalji, Chairman and SmarTek21 Executive, stated, "We're excited about what generative AI brings to IntelliTek SearchAI. It's not just about technology; it's about making a meaningful impact on our client's bottom line. The immediate ROI and efficiency gains we're seeing are not just numbers; they can translate to real-world benefits for our clients across various sectors like Finance, Healthcare, and Telecom." Lalji added, "The feedback we are getting from clients is very positive, and we're already exploring how to adapt IntelliTek SearchAI for other sectors that require stringent data retrieval and compliance measures."

Features and Functionality: A Closer Look

IntelliTek SearchAI I is not just a search engine; it's a comprehensive document search ecosystem designed to streamline your operations. This virtual assistant complements your existing information systems by providing a unified, intuitive search interface accessible from any device, anywhere, at any time.

Key Features:

Intelligent Search and Sourcing: Experience document-centric and voice-activated search with precision sourcing, directing you to the most relevant paragraphs, sentences, and sources in seconds.

Unmatched Security and Integration: Benefit from robust, multi-layered security protocols while enjoying seamless integration with over 1000 data connectors for third-party data sources.

Data Versatility and Smart Ranking: Capable of handling both structured and unstructured data, IntelliTek Search AI uses machine learning algorithms to prioritize information based on user feedback and relevance.

Flexible Deployment and Universal Application: Whether you prefer a cloud-based or on-premises setup, IntelliTek SearchAI adapts to your needs. It's a universal solution designed for professionals across various industries, providing access to a multitude of document repositories like Data Repositories, Corporate Systems, ERP, CRM, and SCM.

To learn more about the IntelliTek SearchAI, visit us at www.smartek21.com/intellitek-search-ai

About SmarTek21

SmarTek21, a global frontrunner in Artificial Intelligence and generative AI technologies, has been recognized by Gartner since 2018 for its innovative solutions. We specialize in intelligent technology transformation tailored for Fortune 500 clients and industry-leading enterprises across the globe. Our generative AI-enhanced technology and services have been instrumental in driving billions in revenue for clients in diverse sectors such as Telecoms, Healthcare, Aviation, Retail, e-commerce, Insurance, and Banking. For more information, visit www.smartek21.com.

Media Contact:

James Meadows

jamesm@smartek21.com

