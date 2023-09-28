Monport Laser Announces Fall Sale

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport Laser is excited to announce its highly anticipated Fall Sale. During this limited-time promotion, customers can avail themselves of a remarkable $900 discount on the Monport 30W (5.9" x 5.9") Fiber Laser Engraver & Marking Machine with FDA approval. The Fall Sale includes also the Monport Air Purifier Laser Fume Extractor and the Monport 40W Motherboard. Running from September 28 to October 6, the Fall Sale offers customers the chance to access cutting-edge fiber laser engraver at an unprecedented price point.

Experience Unmatched Precision and Speed with the Affordable Monport 30W Fiber Laser Engraver

The Monport 30W Fiber Laser Engraver & Marking Machine is renowned for its precision, versatility, and reliability. Featuring a powerful Raycus fiber laser source, this machine has an estimated lifetime of up to 100,000 hours. It can safely mark a variety of metals, including stainless steel, gold, silver, and brass. The advanced workspace includes a built-in grid with removable positioning bars, enabling precise material placement. Additionally, the machine supports an optional rotary axis (not included), allowing for the marking of tubes, bottles, pipes, and other curved surfaces.

The Monport 30W Fiber Laser Engraver & Marking Machine's portable size ensures versatility while accepting a wide range of accessory sizes. Its compact design makes it suitable for desktop use and easily transportable to any studio or workspace. The addition of an external red dot locator, which calibrates with the laser's scanner, provides enhanced laser guidance for quick and accurate focus setup.

Upgrade Your Engraver with Monport Air Purifier and Motherboard

The Fall Sale also features discounts on other essential home and professional needs. Customers can now purchase the highly-rated Monport air purifier, featuring a five-stage filter, with a discount of $40. This air purifier ensures homes and offices are free from hazardous pollutants, such as dust, allergens, and air-borne viruses.

Additionally, the sale includes a discount of $60 on the Monport 40W Motherboard. This high-quality motherboard is designed using the latest technology and can handle up to 40 watts of laser power. Customers with the Monport 40W Fiber Laser Engraver can upgrade their machine to achieve faster processing speeds and higher precision.

Elevate Your Engraving Experience with the Monport Fall Sale

"With our Fall Sale, we aim to provide our customers with access to cutting-edge technology that will elevate their work and living spaces," said Charlie Smith the Manager. "We are proud to offer unbeatable discounts on our acclaimed engravers, air purifiers, and motherboards, making them accessible for all. These products create a healthier environment and provide businesses and hobbyists with the precision and efficiency they long for."

To take advantage of the Fall Sale discounts on the Monport 30W Fiber Laser Engraver, the Monport Air Purifier Laser Fume Extractor, and the Monport 40W Motherboard,

View Monport Fall Sale here and explore the respective product pages.

About Monport Laser:

Monport Laser is a reputable manufacturer of laser engraving machines, renowned for delivering high-quality solutions for businesses, creative professionals, and enthusiasts. With a strong emphasis on innovation, precision, and customer satisfaction, Monport Laser continues to push the boundaries of laser engraving technology.

