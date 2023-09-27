National Armaments Consortium Elects Dave Turovsky Chair of its Executive Committee

1000+ NAC members also elect two new individuals to its 13-person ExCom

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Armaments Consortium (NAC) today announced the election of Dave Turovsky as its next Executive Committee (ExCom) Chair. He will assume this role on October 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, Dr. Paritosh Dave, Senior Program Manager at Leidos, and Dr. Jason Gilliam, Vice President at Integration Innovation, Inc. (i3), were also elected to the NAC's 13-person ExCom following a vote by the organization's 1000+ members.

"Today marks an important milestone for the National Armaments Consortium as we welcome Dave Turovsky as our new Executive Committee Chair, and we introduce a dynamic group of defense industry professionals to our ExCom," said NAC Executive Director Charlie Zisette. "Their expertise and dedication will usher in a new era of leadership as we continue to foster collaboration and drive rapid and effective armaments innovation in support of our nation's warfighters."

Dave Turovsky is the Director of Aerospace and Defense Programs and New Business Development for PTI Tech, a small business based in Clifton, NJ that specializes in precision injection molding of engineered polymers and metals. He is an OTA specialist and has served as a member of the NAC Executive Committee from 2018 to 2023. Before joining PTI in 2015, Mr. Turovsky spent 15 years in roles including management consultant and entrepreneur.

"I'm looking forward to taking on the role of NAC Executive Committee Chairman," said Mr. Turovsky. "I'm especially proud to work alongside the nation's leading engineers, defense experts, scientists, and technologists to foster collaboration between the government, industry, and academia to advance our nation's capabilities on the modern battlefield."

As Senior Program Manager for Defense Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) within the Defense Group at Leidos, Dr. Paritosh Dave is responsible for strategic planning, program management, business development, and personnel management at Picatinny Arsenal and other Leidos locations.

As i3's Vice President of Engineering and Systems Integration (ESI) portfolio, Dr. Jason Gilliam has decades of experience in the integration of weapons system technologies and is responsible for the strategic vision and direction of his portfolio executing defense systems research, development, integration, and testing.

NAC also expressed its deepest appreciation to former Executive Committee Chair James F. Miller and ExCom member Dan Hartman for their exceptional service on the NAC Executive Committee. NAC wishes them both continued success in their future endeavors.

"We're deeply grateful for the exemplary service of James Miller and Dan Hartman, whose leadership has been instrumental in the success of our consortium," said Mr. Zisette. "We extend our heartfelt appreciation to these two true patriots and wish them continued success in their next chapter. Their visionary leadership, expertise, and dedication have significantly contributed to advancing the future of our nation's defense capabilities."

The NAC is the premier organization delivering armaments innovation to the United States Armed Forces. The NAC brings 1000+ innovative companies together under several Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with the Department of Defense that encourages collaboration with the government and among traditional contractors, small, innovative companies, national labs, and academic institutions.

The new ExCom term begins on October 1, 2023, and will include the following members:

Dave Turovsky, PTI Tech, (Chair)

Cathy Dickens, COLSA Corp.

Dr. David Robinson, Corvid Technologies

Steve Dart , Day & Zimmermann

Joe Buzzett, General Dynamics – Ordnance and Tactical Systems

Dr. Jason Gilliam, i3

Steve Cornelius, Kord Technologies LLC

Dr. Paritosh Dave, Leidos

Karl Lewis , Lewis Machine and Tool Company, Inc.

Noel McCormick , McCormick Stevenson Corporation

Wendy Hummers, National Technical Systems, Inc.

Rollie Dohrn , Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems

Dr. Timothy Eden , Pennsylvania State University

NAC's 1000+ members have access to three OTAs sponsored by government partners:

The Department of Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium (DOTC): DOTC's mission, in partnership with the NAC, is to enhance our warfighter's lethality, survivability, and combat effectiveness by facilitating the industrial and academic research, development, and technology demonstrations needed to advance and expand our military technological superiority.

The Aviation and Missile Technology Consortium (AMTC): AMTC engages industry and academia to develop and mature guided missile technologies to develop and transition U.S. Army aviation and missile manufacturing technologies, and integrate advanced technologies, techniques, and processes into future effective weapon systems.

The Naval Energetic Systems and Technologies Program (NEST): NEST is a collaboration with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) to address the most significant energetics-related challenges facing our nation.

About the National Armaments Consortium

The National Armaments Consortium (NAC) is one of the largest collaborative organization working with the DOD to develop armament technologies in support of our Nation's security. The NAC's focus: transitioning technology to the warfighter fast; promoting innovation; recruiting a community of world-class technologists; encouraging collaboration with government, industry, and academia; removing barriers; promoting nontraditional defense contractor contributions and participation; promoting and enabling the industrial base; supporting the nation's equities in RD&A, OTA, and future capabilities. For more information about NAC, please visit www.nacconsortium.org .

