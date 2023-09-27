1,000+ Global Toy Companies Will Showcase Innovative Toys in NYC

Get ready for an unforgettable four days with innovative toy companies from around the world!

The 118th Toy Fair — the largest toy show in the Western Hemisphere, whose size is equivalent to nearly eight football fields filled with toys — will open its doors on Saturday, September 30 for a four-day run. An event for trade guests and media only, Toy Fair gives attendees exclusive, hands-on access to hundreds of thousands of brand-new toys and games that are sure to top wish lists for the holiday season. Plus, attendees will get a sneak peek at what's to come in 2024.

From nostalgic toys (think: '90s and Y2K), to innovative tech, kidult playthings, toys inspired by popular entertainment, anime, and gaming franchises, and so much more, Toy Fair will feature exciting visuals, tons of hands-on fun, and a chance to show your audience this year's hottest toys at the start of the holiday shopping season. The event will kick off on Saturday with a 9 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony and a parade of costumed characters.

Spokespeople will be on-site to provide insights on the latest toy trends and consumer research, industry data, and offer an economic outlook for the industry. Visit ToyFairNY.com or the Toy Fair online press room for more information.