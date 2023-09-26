UTMStack Goes Open Source, Releasing its Enterprise-Grade SIEM and XDR Solution

DORAL, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UTMStack, a leading cybersecurity platform, has announced its transition to open source, unveiling its enterprise-grade Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution. This move is set to revolutionize the cybersecurity landscape, equipping businesses across all industries with a unified platform that surpasses the boundaries of traditional systems.

UTMStack's unique approach allows for real-time correlation of log data, threat intelligence, and malware activity patterns from multiple sources. The analysis of the data occurs before ingestion reducing detection times and saving resources. This enables prompt identification and halting of complex threats that use stealthy techniques, providing a robust defense against Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs).

"By merging SIEM and XDR technologies into a unified platform, we are providing businesses with a holistic cybersecurity suite that enhances threat detection, response, and remediation across their digital infrastructure," said a spokesperson for UTMStack. "Releasing UTMStack under an open source license aligns with our mission of making cybersecurity solutions more accessible. "

UTMStack's solution also facilitates compliance with regulatory requirements like HIPAA, GLBA, CMMC, and PCI by managing log data crucial for regulatory audits and investigations. It centralizes log collection and storage, enables real-time monitoring and analysis, and ensures secure retention and archiving.

UTMStack's transition to open source marks a transformative moment for businesses seeking a holistic, intuitive, and potent cybersecurity solution. The MSSP sector stands to gain significantly, streamlining technologies and slashing expenses through the automation of alert investigation and categorization. As a result, security operations centers become nimbler and more efficient, achieving cost savings on 24/7 monitoring.

