Sony Electronics & Olivia Rodrigo to Release "LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo" Limited Edition Headphones

Headphones Designed and Tuned by Olivia Will Give Fans a Custom, Optimized Listening Experience of Her Albums GUTS and SOUR

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. and Olivia Rodrigo today announced the release of LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo designed and tuned in collaboration with three-time GRAMMY®-winning, multi-platinum-selling, singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo. Based off Sony's LinkBuds S noise-canceling truly-wireless headphones, the new limited edition LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo feature Custom EQs (special equalizers) tuned by Olivia and her producer Daniel Nigro for optimal listening of her albums GUTS and SOUR on any music streaming service and come in a unique violet marble pattern styled by Olivia and made with factory-recovered plastic and reclaimed water bottles.

LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo designed and tuned in collaboration with three-time GRAMMY®-winning, multi-platinum-selling, singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo (PRNewswire)

For more information and to pre-order LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo please visit https://electronics.sony.com/audio/headphones/truly-wireless-earbuds/p/wfls900nv.

"I'm so excited that I got to design a limited edition LinkBuds S in the color violet. The sound is incredible, and I can't wait for my fans to experience GUTS in this way," says Olivia.

"These headphones are meant to deliver a listening experience that is a personal extension of Olivia Rodrigo's creative intent and unique sound," says Hiroshi Nakamura, Head of Personal Entertainment Business Unit, Sony Corporation. "As a company that puts creator vision over everything, Sony aims to connect artists with their fans in innovative ways. Olivia's authenticity and commitment to her fanbase is one we wanted to honor with this amazing LinkBuds S partnership."

Listen Like Olivia with Her Custom EQ

The LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo includes two special equalizers customized for Olivia's music that can be accessed through the Sony|Headphones Connect app1, allowing fans to listen like Olivia.

Sustainability & Design

When designing the LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo, Olivia chose an environmentally-conscious design using factory-recovered plastic, reclaimed water bottles, and recycled plastic materials from automobile parts to create parts of the case and body of the headphones 2. Due to the variation in material, the headphones host a violet marble pattern that causes no two pairs of LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo to be the same.

LinkBuds S Noise-Canceling and High-Resolution Audio Wireless

Just like the LinkBuds S, the LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo feature noise-canceling, High-Resolution Audio Wireless, and host an ultra-small and lightweight design so fans will be able to comfortably listen to their favorite album all day long. Smart features such as Adaptive Sound Control and Auto Play senses the user's behavior and automatically adjust sound settings to provide the right sound for the moment. The LinkBuds S combines innovative ambient sound that lets the listener interact with the world around them with high-quality noise-canceling technology allowing them to focus on their favorite track from Olivia and nothing else.

The LinkBuds S allow the listener to experience High-Resolution Audio Wireless, thanks to Sony's industry-adopted audio coding technology, LDAC 3. All music will be restored back to high-range sound with the use of DSEE Extreme™ that upscales digital music files in real time4, allowing the listener to appreciate all the fine details in their most-loved tracks.

Pricing and availability

The LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo will be priced at MSRP USD $199.99 and available in the United States for pre-order today at Sony.com and authorized dealers.

For U.S. preorders, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/headphones/truly-wireless-earbuds/p/wfls900nv

For full LinkBuds S specifications, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/headphones/truly-wireless-earbuds/p/wfls900nv

360 Reality Audio Collaboration

As part of the overall collaboration, Olivia's new album GUTS has been mixed and released in Sony's 360 Reality Audio, a new immersive music experience powered by Sony's 360 spatial sound technology. Individual sounds from the album such as vocals, chorus, piano, guitar, and bass, among others, have been placed in a 360 spherical sound field, bringing fans closer to Olivia's music. GUTS can be enjoyed in 360 Reality Audio with most headphones through compatible music streaming services such as Amazon Music Unlimited and TIDAL1.

Sony "For The Music"

As the preeminent platform for creative freedom, Sony has built a committed relationship with creators in the field of music production and has been an ever-present bridge connecting creators and consumers with its audio products, delivering authentic music experiences worldwide. Sony is building off this legacy by putting creator vision over everything with its new "For The Music" audio brand platform for its premier audio products and services as a means of providing artists and fans with the most immersive music experiences.

Sony's "For The Music" fosters end-to-end collaboration with artists, from creation to consumption of music. Most notably, "For The Music" champions artist development, supporting creative endeavors including specialty content, activations, experiences and more, all to benefit music fans. Additionally, the platform facilitates artist access and input on professional products (professional headphones and microphones) and tools (such as 360 Reality Audio and 360 Virtual Mixing Environment) to improve content creation approaches, and to enhance listening experiences for fans through consumer products (such as headphones, wireless speakers).

To learn more about the "For the Music" Brand platform, please visit forthemusic.electronics.sony.com .

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.net/ for more information.

1 Download Headphones Connect app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted, or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. 360Reality Audio requires subscription to compatible online music service and third-party terms, conditions, account and fees may apply.

2 Parts of the body and case of LinkBuds S are made from factory-recovered plastic and reclaimed water dispenser bottle materials to create a marble pattern. Recycled plastic is used in multiple parts of the headphone body and the case, which is subject to change.

3 Need to set the function to "Priority on Sound Quality" using the Sony | Headphones Connect app. Compatible devices supporting LDAC will be needed.

4 Activate the DSEE Extreme™ from the Sony | Headphones Connect app.

