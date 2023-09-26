HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED THE WORLD PREMIERE OF HOYO DE MONTERREY EPICURE No. 3 IN SPAIN

The new vitola was unveiled by Club Pasión Habanos at an exclusive event attended by more than 400 lucky guests held in Madrid .

Hoyo de Monterrey Epicure No. 3 (54 ring gauge x 125mm length) will be available at the different official points of sale in the more than 140 countries where Habanos, S.A. distributes its products.

HAVANA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabacalera, Habanos S.A.'s exclusive partner and distributor in Spain, presented the world premiere of Hoyo de Monterrey Epicure No. 3 at an event organized in Madrid by Club Pasión Habanos under the name "El Jardín de Epicure" (Epicure´s Garden).

Habanos, S.A. // Hoyo de Monterrey Epicure No. 3 (PRNewswire)

This was undoubtedly the most eagerly awaited event of the year by Habanos aficionados in Spain, and it turned out to be a dream evening where people enjoyed good music, excellent food and superb Habanos. The Spanish capital hosted this special celebration in a unique setting, Desert CITY, a biotechnological nursery and experimental botanical garden, where attendees were transported back in time to the garden of the Greek philosopher Epicurus. The more than 400 lucky guests, including aficionados, such as the renowned Spanish actor Eric Masip, Habanos specialists, press and international distributors, were able to taste Epicure No. 3 for the first time, as well as enjoy other vitolas such as Hoyo du Maire and Petit Robustos, commemorating a special night around the world of Habanos.

Hoyo de Monterrey Epicure No. 3 is the new vitola from the well-known Habanos brand. It is the fourth release in the acclaimed Línea Epicure, and it is the biggest ring gauge and the first one with a figurado format. Aficionados will enjoy and be fascinated by Epicure No. 3, a beautiful-looking Habano that maintains the light strength and delicacy that are characteristic of the Hoyo de Monterrey brand. The new vitola is presented to the market in a wooden SLB containing 10 Habanos "Totally Handmade with Long Filler", after a careful selection of the wrapper, filler, and binder leaves coming from the Vuelta Abajo* plantations, where the world's best tobacco is produced, in the Pinar del Río* region, Cuba*.

This vitola is a new addition to the portfolio of Hoyo de Monterrey's successful Línea Epicure. Epicure No. 3, with a 54-ring gauge x 125 mm in length, arrives on the market as a very aromatic Habano, with light bitter and woody tones that enhance the elegance and complexity of Hoyo de Monterrey's Habanos.

Enthusiasts of light strength Habanos will be able to find the new Epicure No. 3 after its launch at the different official points of sale in the more than 140 countries where Habanos, S.A., distributes its products.

Hoyo de Monterrey Epicure No. 3

Market name : Epicure No. 3

Factory name: Originals

Measures : 54 ring gauge x 125 mm length

Wrapper: light brown color, beautiful and silky, elegant, and majestic.

Tasting Notes:

It is a Figurado Habano with a beautiful appearance.

Draw: excellent.

Wrapper : light brown color, silky.

Combustion: excellent

Ash: clear, compact and light gray, with a light and pleasant permanence, and soft notes of tobacco, vanilla and wood, that contribute freshness and smoothness to its taste.

Strength: Light

Pairing : Excellent Habano to accompany a cocktail or a mixed drink with Havana Club Cuban Spiced Rum, enhancing the vitola's vanilla and wood aromas.

To download video and images of the product in high resolution click here.

(P.A.O.)* Protected Appellations of Origin

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220448/HOYO_EPICURE.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Habanos, S.A.