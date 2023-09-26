Fifth Eye's AHI System: Detects shock, patient deterioration hours ahead of vital signs

HLTH 2023 Quarterfinalist to Exhibit at Upcoming Conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Eye brings AHI System – the most advanced predictive patient monitoring technology available today – to HLTH 2023 in Las Vegas, October 8–11, 2023.

Fifth Eye Inc is the maker of AHI System, the only FDA de Novo-cleared, noninvasive patient monitoring technology of its kind. AHI leverages real-time, continuous data to monitor patient compensation. (PRNewsfoto/Fifth Eye Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Clinicians will get an up-close look at the latest release of the AHI (Analytic for Hemodynamic Instability) platform at Viosk 6916. Fifth Eye is a quarterfinalist in the 5th Annual Digital Health Hub Foundation Digital Health Awards 2023 as a Rising Star in the Best Use of AI in Health Tech category.

"There are lots of patient monitoring solutions on the market, but none are like AHI," said Fifth Eye CEO Andrew Malcolmson. "AHI uses AI to interpret waveform signal variations to detect signs of patient deterioration that have until now been undetectable. That translates to time: more time to recognize symptoms and intervene, and more time for clinicians to prioritize acuity that leads to improved outcomes."

Dr. Foster Goss, Director of Emergency Medicine at UC Health in Denver, will present findings of a study evaluating AHI's ability to streamline hospital workflow at a Tech Talk on the conference floor on Tuesday, October 10 at 1:30 p.m.

AHI is now integrated in multiple in-hospital monitoring platforms. Viosk visitors can view a demonstration of the technology's interface.

About Fifth Eye Inc.

Fifth Eye Inc. based in Ann Arbor, MI develops intuitive, real-time clinical analytics based on physiologic waveforms to improve outcomes and reduce costs. The AHI System™ is the only FDA-cleared clinical decision support software that continuously predicts the risk of hemodynamic instability earlier than vital signs. Using real-time, continuous ECG lead II data feed, AHI automatically performs a series of advanced signal processing analysis, extracting HRV patterns that indicate a patient's hemodynamic status. AHI System helps hospitals prevent adverse events, improve patient throughput, and better allocate valuable clinical staff resources to avoid nursing burnout. Fifth Eye's machine-learning technology is licensed from the University of Michigan.

AHI System is intended for use by healthcare professionals managing patients 18 years or older who are receiving continuous physiological monitoring with electrocardiography (ECG) in hospitals. This device is intended for adjunctive use with other physical vital sign parameters and patient information and is not intended to independently direct therapy.

Contact:

Tricia Strong

Sr. Director of Marketing

Fifth Eye Inc.

Tstrong@FIFTHeye.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fifth Eye Inc