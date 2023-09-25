Realtor.com® Celebrates Status as No. 1 Most Trusted Real Estate Brand with New Ad Campaign

The campaign leans into Realtor.com®'s status as the leading app real estate professionals rely on and showcases its expert insights and best-in-class tools to help consumers succeed

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtor.com® is already the No. 1 app that real estate professionals trust. Now, this trust is at the heart of its new brand. Today, Realtor.com® unveiled a bold new "Most Trusted" advertising campaign, positioning itself as the trusted source for unbiased information and guidance for home buyers, sellers and renters throughout their real estate journey.

Having pioneered the world of online real estate, Realtor.com® is about what's real in real estate and prides itself on giving consumers the most accurate and complete information and the most choices to empower consumers when they're renting, buying or selling a home in any market.

"Consumers find it hard to know who to trust and where to find the best information," said Mickey Neuberger, Chief Marketing Officer at Realtor.com®. "But the answer is clear, it's smart to trust the No. 1 app trusted by real estate professionals. Realtor.com® is the brand buyers, sellers and renters can depend on, and our new campaign highlights not only our site's best features and tools, but what 'real, real, really' sets us apart from the competition."

The campaign spotlights several "Real" tools offered on Realtor.com® that consumers won't find anywhere else and that they can trust to help them make the smartest choices and find their perfect place, including:

RealListings™: Based on a recent proprietary survey, more real estate professionals trust and provide listings to Realtor.com ® than any other brand. So when buying or selling a home, consumers should trust the No. 1 app trusted by real estate professionals.

RealChoice™: Unlike competitors, when selling a home, RealChoice™ Selling lets homeowners choose from multiple listing agent proposals, because when real estate professionals compete for their business, home sellers win.

RealView™ : Realtor.com ® 's RealView maps show you precise wildfire, flood and noise ratings on every home listing, so consumers can understand a neighborhood at a glance.

RealValueSM: Consumers deserve high-quality data they can trust. Realtor.com®'s RealValue tools – including RealEstimate , which offers three independent home valuations, not just one 'guesstimate' – give consumers a complete picture of what a home is really worth. Consumers deserve high-quality data they can trust. Realtor.com's RealValue tools – including, which offers three independent home valuations, not just one 'guesstimate' – give consumers a complete picture of what a home is really worth.

The campaign debuts nationally this week with five upbeat spots that put consumers in the driver's seat of their home journey with the insights and tools they need to succeed. The campaign includes one :30 second spot and four :15 second spots, debuting across TV and digital video, along with display and social assets.

As part of the campaign, Realtor.com® is drawing on the power of News Corp's vast universe of globally trusted media brands, with digital homepage takeovers, print wraps, full page ads and the highest-ever level of collaboration. Realtor.com® is leveraging News Corp's most popular properties, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, Barron's and The U.S. Sun, to gain even greater visibility and further extend the trusted Realtor.com® brand to more consumers.

Mirroring the streamlined redesign of the Realtor.com® app earlier this year, the desktop and mobile web version of the site have also gotten a refresh with the rollout of a modern design system, which since its launch, has resulted in high-single digit lift in user experience and engagement as well as lead submission rates. The new visually appealing, unified look and feel – which can be seen across the website's colors, fonts, illustrations, icons, and more, from the homepage to the listing search results pages – encourages exploration and more efficiently delivers the trusted information and expertise Realtor.com® has come to be known for.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® is an open real estate marketplace built for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 25 years ago. Today, through its website and mobile apps, Realtor.com® is a trusted guide for consumers, empowering more people to find their way home by breaking down barriers, helping them make the right connections, and creating confidence through expert insights and guidance. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted partner for business growth, offering consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. For more information, visit Realtor.com®.

Media contact: press@realtor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Realtor.com