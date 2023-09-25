LANE BRYANT TO PARTNER WITH THE BREAST CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATION (BCRF)

The brand's annual campaign aims to generate support and awareness for BCRF's life-saving research

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each October Lane Bryant has the honor of supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's (BCRF) mission to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research. Thanks to invaluable customer and associate support, Lane Bryant has contributed over $3.4 million dollars to BCRF since 2016.

Lane Bryant Logo (PRNewswire)

The contributions raised by Lane Bryant's annual BCRF campaign fund thousands of hours of critical research, specifically a long-term study of mammography screenings by Wendie A. Berg, MD, PhD. Dr. Berg's focus aims to improve the precision of breast cancer detection, inspired by her own family history (and personal journey) with breast cancer. This work is crucial for women who are deemed high-risk for breast cancer or have dense breast tissue.

"When found early, through screening, breast cancer is usually easily treated," said Dr. Berg. "With support from Lane Bryant and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, my team has been conducting a multi-year study of contrast-enhanced mammography (CEM) to screen women with a personal history of breast cancer. Women should be aware that there are additional options for breast cancer screening, including CEM."

Lane Bryant will highlight the importance of funding research in this year's BCRF-dedicated campaign that debuts today, inviting customers to join the cause. The brand will contribute 10% of the purchase price (up to $200 thousand dollars) of a BCRF pink capsule collection comprised of intimate apparel, LIVI activewear, and accessories. Additionally, on October 7, Lane Bryant will donate $1 dollar per bra sold (up to $10 thousand dollars) during an exclusive Shop & Support event taking place in store and online.

Customers also can donate to BCRF via register round-up opportunities at checkout when shopping at their favorite Lane Bryant store or online at LaneBryant.com starting today.

To join Lane Bryant's efforts in support of BCRF, visit LaneBryant.com from September 25-October 31, 2023.

About Lane Bryant®:

Lane Bryant is an American fashion and lifestyle brand that offers a unique combination of elevated and casual apparel in sizes 10-40. The Lane Bryant assortment dresses customers for her incredible life from weekday to weekend, offering apparel items that include denim, pants, skirts, both woven and knit tops, dresses, jackets, and outerwear. Lane Bryant also offers footwear in sizes 7W-12W and accessories.

Lane Bryant's exclusive Cacique® intimate apparel brand offers impeccably designed everyday panties, bras and sleep, lounge, and swimwear, as well as Seriously Sexy lingerie. Cacique offers sizes 12-36; bras are offered in band sizes in 34-54 and cup sizes B-K.

Lane Bryant fashions and Cacique Intimates are available nationwide at nearly 450 Lane Bryant stores and online at lanebryant.com .

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation:

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration—to examine every aspect of the disease from prevention to metastasis. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can't stop now. Join us in fueling the world's most promising research. With you, we will bring the end of breast cancer into focus. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

2023 Lane Bryant BCRF Collection (PRNewswire)

