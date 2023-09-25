Dr.FORHAIR Announces U.S. In-Store Launch of Best Selling Hair Loss Shampoo

Global Scalp Care Brand to Launch Folligen Original Shampoo in 50 U.S. Costco Branches After Being Sold Online

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr.FORHAIR, a global scalp care brand, has announced the first offline launch of its best selling Folligen Original Shampoo across 50 Costco branches in the U.S, slated for October 1, 2023. This award-winning hair loss prevention shampoo will be largely available in branches located in Florida and New York, with the most availability in California. This clinically-proven hair loss relief shampoo is being offered offline for the first time at an affordable price following its previous availability exclusively online.

The scalp solutions market in Korea has experienced a steady increase, and Dr.FORHAIR has led the charge with its trusted and well-loved products available at Olive Young, one of the biggest health and beauty retailers in Korea. With 20 million units sold in Korea, the hair loss shampoo falls in line with this upward trend.

The clinically-proven hair loss shampoo has passed the Global Dermatology Research Institute's Dermatest, proving it to be safe in addition to being effective. The shampoo is silicone oil-free, sulfate-free, surfactant paraben-free, color safe, and hypoallergenic among other safe skin measures.

"Dr.FORHAIR is engaging in constant research and development to find effective and safe solutions for hair loss. This launch represents an expansion of our brand and product by way of listening to the demands of the American and worldwide market," said Phillip Kwon, Vice President at Wyatt Corp. It is lauded as Korea's number 1 selling anti-hair loss shampoo, a position that is well-backed by a slew of coveted awards. This smart hair loss prevention shampoo has been recognized through its many awards, including Allure's Editor Pick, first place for shampoos at Olive Young, and Glow Pick Consumer Beauty Awards. It has also been recognized by customers with a 99.9% customer satisfaction rate.

This hair loss prevention shampoo provides evidence-backed scalp solutions, having undergone the TrichoScan test, demonstrating effectiveness for hair growth and improved scalp conditions. The key ingredient, Folligen Complex, absorbs more easily into the scalp surface than other formulas as the particles are 2,500 times smaller, providing scalp solutions deep in the pores.

Previously only offered online, the special in-store offer for the pack of 2 of the larger size (25.36 fl. oz./750 ml) at $34 will provide consumers with a way to target hair loss symptoms from the beginning. Treating hair loss effectively begins with proper and early scalp care; consumers can take advantage of this deal to get a jump start on tackling hair loss symptoms.

About Dr.FORHAIR: Dr.FORHAIR is a global scalp care brand by Wyatt Corp with Scalp Labs based in New York and Seoul. Using comprehensive clinical research and industry expertise, the brand provides a variety of scalp care products that helps millions of customers worldwide.

