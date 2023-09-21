VAPORESSO COSS Triumphs at Golden Leaf Awards, Securing Innovation Award

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO COSS, the game-changing product from VAPORESSO, a leading brand in the vaping industry, has been honored with the prestigious Golden Leaf Award for Innovation during the 2023 Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF) held in Seoul, South Korea on September 20.

The GTNF, a leading conference on the future of tobacco and nicotine sectors, is a prestigious platform that acknowledges exceptional contributions within these industries. As a highly respected platform that acknowledges exceptional contributions from companies within the global tobacco and nicotine industries, the Golden Leaf Award for VAPORESSO COSS is a testament to the international recognition of VAPORESSO's innovative prowess. It not only highlights the innovative spirit and pursuit of excellence embodied by the VAPORESSO brand but also underscores the revolutionary impact of the VAPORESSO COSS on the vaping industry.

The VAPORESSO COSS is designed to address the persistent challenges of existing products while offering an intuitive design that aligns with traditional smoking habits. The product's slogan, "Convenient Operating, Smart Supplying", encapsulates its features - an automatic liquid filling and charging system. The compact device is the smallest vaping device on the market with the longest battery life, setting it apart from its competitors.

Its unique coil-oil separation system ensures a fresh taste and prevents leakage, thanks to a pioneering vacuum seal system that eliminates contact with air or other substances. This world's first e-juice capsule design allows more possibilities for both refillable pods and pre-filled pod systems. The device's mesh coil is designed to deliver superior flavor.

VAPORESSO's innovative DNA is deeply embedded in its products, with the VAPORESSO COSS being a prime example. It is committed to adhering to its three core brand value - INNOVATION, RELIABILITY, and STYLE, aiming to address industry pain points with innovative solutions, meeting users' needs for harm reduction, convenience, and safe vaping experiences.

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

