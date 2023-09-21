Architect Financial Technologies Launches US-Regulated Brokerage for Futures and Options with CFTC License and Expands Global Derivatives Offering

Trading technology firm has secured CFTC Independent Introducing Broker approval from National Futures Association (NFA)

Architect platform to offer clients low-latency, secure access to over twenty major global derivatives exchanges

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Architect Financial Technologies, Inc. ("Architect" or "the Company") today announced its expansion into derivatives brokerage services after its subsidiary, Architect Financial Derivatives, LLC, received regulatory approval from the NFA to operate as an Independent Introducing Broker in CFTC-regulated derivatives. The Company's new brokerage will enable clients to trade the full range of listed derivatives products – futures, index options, futures options, trade-at-settlement futures, future spreads, and event contracts – on CFTC-registered exchanges. Architect will partner with US Futures Commission Merchants including Wedbush Securities, StoneX Financial Inc., and Straits Financial to provide related clearing services.

Clients of Architect will access US derivatives markets through the Company's cross-asset, low-latency OMS/EMS/PMS and trading technology platform. It includes microsecond-level order and execution management, live and historical market data normalization and distribution, a cross-platform desktop trading frontend, internal APIs for programmatic trading and portfolio management, and settlement and trade reconciliation APIs for exchange- and blockchain-based transactions, constituting the most expansive and performant suite of multi-asset financial technology available to institutional clients.

Additionally, Architect's trading platform will enable new connectivity to over twenty regulated international derivatives exchanges, encompassing the UK, EU, APAC, and MENA, expanding the Company's traditional derivatives offering for international and qualifying US clients. In providing comprehensive support for trading in non-US commodity and equity index derivatives, Architect aims to address global demand for new and superior technological solutions in the $10 trillion exchange-traded derivatives market.

Brett Harrison, Founder and CEO of Architect, commented, "We look forward to deepening our involvement in exchange-traded derivatives markets and serving the evolving technological needs of their participants. With Architect's US-regulated brokerage services and new global offering we aim to remain at the nexus of traditional and digital asset trading, in order to best position our clients as market structure continues to shift. We're excited to partner with vital stakeholders in this area to ensure the infrastructure we continue to develop responsibly advances the industry's technological capacities."

Architect Financial Technologies was founded in January 2023 with backing from leading digital asset and venture capital firms including Coinbase Ventures, Circle Ventures, and SV Angel, and has developed comprehensive professional trading infrastructure for derivative, digital asset, and DeFi markets. The Company launched its institutional trading technology suite in July, and became a licensed redistributor of CME Group market data earlier this month.

