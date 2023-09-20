Veriff Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Identity verification offering now available for AWS customers

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced its identity verification offering is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog where customers can find, buy, and deploy a wide range of software products and services that are designed to run on the AWS platform.

Veriff has been selected to be among a few identity verification (IDV) providers on AWS Marketplace. IDV helps companies achieve greater levels of trust with their customers and partners. With Veriff's AI-powered ID verification solution users are asked to take a selfie and a picture of their government-issued ID. Veriff's technology then detects and verifies the document and instructs the user when the back of the ID is required, making the experience seamless.

Able to analyze more than 11,300 government-issued IDs across 230 countries and in 48 languages, Veriff offers organizations a global solution to quickly and easily convert more users, prevent fraud and comply with regulations.

"Online identity fraud is a major concern for consumers and businesses, so we are delighted that Veriff is one of a few identity verification providers on AWS Marketplace, making this technology more widely available to those that need it," said Brian Krause, Vice President of Strategic Revenue at Veriff. "We look forward to working closely with AWS to make our industry leading identity verification offering available to more companies to help them build safer digital services and ensure trust with their users."

For more information about Veriff's listing on AWS Marketplace, visit here.

About Veriff

Veriff is the preferred identity verification partner for the world's biggest and best digital companies, including pioneers in fintech, crypto, gaming, marketplaces and the mobility sectors. We provide advanced technology, deep insights and expertise from our foundation in digital-first Estonia and honed over decades in leading the digital identity revolution. The partner of choice for businesses who need to rapidly and effortlessly verify online users from anywhere in the world, Veriff delivers the widest possible identity document coverage. By supporting government issued IDs from more than 230 countries and territories and with our intelligent decision engine which analyzes thousands of technological and behavioral variables Veriff enables trust from the first hello. To learn more, visit veriff.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Veriff