First Horizon Recognized by BLACK EOE JOURNAL in 2023 Annual Best of the Best

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") has been recognized by Black EOE Journal as a 2023 Best of the Best Employer.

Black EOE Journal, now celebrating its 31st year of diversity, polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for its 2023 Best of the Best evaluations. BEOEJ is one of the nation's fastest-growing magazines, promoting the advancement of African Americans in all aspects of business and employment to ensure equal opportunity. The outstanding efforts toward this promotion make these companies leaders in the quest for true diversity, and we commend them all.

"First Horizon recognizes that the success of diversity and inclusion hinges on the way it is embedded into the fabric of our culture. Our goal is to lead the way in searching for and providing professional and personal growth opportunities to our associates," says Dr. Anthony C. Hood, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at First Horizon Bank. "It is an honor to be recognized and receive this award."

About Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ)

The Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ) is the African American career and business connection. Our mission is to be the epicenter of information utilizing our channels of distribution in print and digital media. As one of the strongest growing African American publications in the nation, our mission is to inform, educate, employ and provide equal opportunity to corporate America in order to create a more diverse workplace.

We provide the latest, most important diversity news, covering virtually every industry, business and profession. This includes up-to-date statistics on workforce diversity as well as business-to-business trends. We offer both recruitment and business opportunities, along with accurate, timely conferences and event calendars. And, just as important, we spotlight inspiring role models and notable mentors. BEOEJ is a WBENC and DOBE-certified company.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

