AMAZON SHARES LATEST INVESTMENTS IN DELIVERY SERVICE PARTNERS FROM 'IGNITE LIVE'

Launched in 2018, Amazon's Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program aims to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs by helping them establish and grow their own delivery businesses. Five years later, continued investments in the program have helped 3,500 entrepreneurs employ 279,000 drivers, generate $45 billion in revenues and deliver more than 20 million packages per day in more than 19 countries.

Beryl Tomay reveals some of the major announcements from Las Vegas at Amazon's annual conference for Delivery Service Partners, Ignite Live. These announcements include rate card increases for Delivery Service Partners, along with new value-added services. She also discusses how the DSP program presents a tremendous opportunity to anyone who may want to start their own business, and create growth in their community, all with the backing and support of the largest e-commerce company in the world.

Beryl Tomay has been at Amazon for 18 years having joined in July 2005 as a Software Development Engineer. She was part of the small team that launched the original Kindle and remained in the Devices organization for the subsequent 8 years. She joined the nascent Last Mile organization in early 2014, and today is responsible for all of Amazon's Last Mile delivery businesses and capabilities, including the Delivery Service Partner, Amazon Flex and Hub Delivery programs. In addition, she oversees the Last Mile product and technology teams covering areas such as mapping, routing, capacity planning, pickup points, delivery station and driver experience technologies. Prior to Amazon, Beryl received her undergraduate degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Waterloo in Canada.

