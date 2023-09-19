Onvector Announces $1.25M Pilot Contract for PFAS Destruction

Investment in CleanTech Expands Options for Military Base Groundwater Cleanup

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onvector LLC announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase II contract in the amount of $1.25 million focused on Plasma Vortex technology to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded. With this contract awarded on July 31, 2023, and the program having now kicked off on September 11, 2023, Onvector will continue its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"We are honored to be awarded Phase II of this project by AFWERX," said Daniel J. Cho, CEO of Onvector. "Our continued partnership with AFWERX and Joint Base Cape Cod solidifies the integral coordinated effort to meet the PFAS challenge, and we are thrilled to assist the United States Air Force in driving innovation and shouldering responsibility for environmental cleanup."

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Onvector

Onvector provides water and wastewater solutions with their proprietary Plasma Vortex technology addressing difficult PFAS removal in environmental remediation. Onvector is providing best-in-class plasma-based systems for final destruction of hazardous water contaminants, known as PFAS or 'forever chemicals', while creating a more economic and sustainable future for clean water sources. Learn more at https://onvector.us and follow us on social media Linkedin, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

The innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory brings cutting edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. Employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4B budget. Since 2019, has executed 4,671 contracts worth more than $2B to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

