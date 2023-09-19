Joanne Pike, Alzheimer's Association President and CEO, Elected Vice Chair of the World Dementia Council

Pike was elected to a two-year term to oversee the 25-member charity

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Dementia Council (WDC) elected Joanne Pike, DrPH, Alzheimer's Association president and chief executive officer as its new vice chair. In this leadership role, Pike will advance the organization's global efforts to improve the lives of people affected by dementia.

Alzheimer's Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alzheimer's Association) (PRNewswire)

"Thank you to my colleagues on the World Dementia Council for selecting me to serve as the new vice chair," Pike said. "New treatments for early Alzheimer's and promising dementia treatments in the research pipeline are offering hope to the global dementia community, but more work remains. I look forward to our work with international governments and organizations to continue making progress on the global public health challenge of dementia."

The WDC was formed in December 2013 following the G8 Dementia Summit in London. Today, the WDC is composed of 25 leaders in dementia with backgrounds in research, academia, industry, NGOs and people living with dementia, representing high-, middle- and low-income countries. The WDC also has associate members, including organizations like the World Health Organization, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and national governments.

"During this critical phase, Dr. Pike will help lead our work to support Alzheimer's and dementia research and secure equitable access to treatments for all those living with dementia," said Professor Philip Scheltens, WDC chair. "Together we will continue to advance the international response to dementia and renew our commitment to accelerating progress towards more effective treatments and one day, a cure."

Since it was established, the WDC has been working to meet the G8 Dementia Summit's commitment to find a cure or a disease-modifying treatment by 2025 and improve the lives of those impacted by Alzheimer's and other dementia. In her new role as vice chair, Pike will help lead the organization to meet these goals. The WDC is driving global efforts to conquer this devastating disease by monitoring progress, identifying necessary international actions, and building, expanding and nurturing global cooperation.

Worldwide, more than 55 million people are living with Alzheimer's or another dementia, including more than 6 million in America. The number of people worldwide living with Alzheimer's or another dementia will nearly triple by 2050.

Earlier this year, Pike joined the WDC as a trustee. She succeeds Professor Kiyoshi Kurokawa, chair of the Health and Global Policy Institute (Japan) and professor emeritus of the University of Tokyo, who has served as vice chair since 2020.

"Dementia is a global public health crisis impacting all communities," Pike said. "As breakthroughs in treatments and care for Alzheimer's and other dementia continue to emerge, it is essential that our work reaches everyone impacted by this devastating disease. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the WDC to advance health equity."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alzheimer's Association