Elite Trades Championship Series Names Dunlop Protective Footwear As New Premier Sponsor for Annual Event Showcasing the Talents of America's Best Tradespeople

SYCAMORE, Ill., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersport, an independent award-winning marketing agency headquartered in Chicago, along with IDEAL Industries, a family-owned business that designs and manufactures products for the professional trades, today announced that Dunlop® Protective Footwear has signed on as a premier sponsor of the annual Elite Trades Championship Series (ETCS). With a legacy of promoting craftsmanship, innovation, safety and comfort, Dunlop Protective Footwear complements the prominent event, which showcases and celebrates the skill and expertise of America's tradespeople across key industries including electrical, automotive, HVAC, and plumbing.

"Dunlop's mission has always been to empower the makers and doers of the world to get the job done safely," said Colin Clark, CMO of Dunlop Protective Footwear. "We are proud to partner with the Elite Trades Championship Series to celebrate America's tradespeople with the next generation of the work boot for safety and comfort every step of the way."

This partnership showcases Dunlop's steadfast commitment to championing the needs of modern tradespeople, providing them with the best in footwear technology for unmatched safety and comfort. Clark continued, "Our partnership with the ETCS allows us to introduce next-generation safety and comfort to America's new generation of tradespeople, who are powering the world to get the toughest jobs done. Dunlop is here for America's tradespeople every step of the way!"

The ETCS promises to be a riveting event, celebrating the diligence, skill, and determination of tradespeople across the nation. The yearly spectacle brings together the nation's most proficient tradespeople under one roof. Professional and apprentice finalists from a monthslong series of qualifying events will face off in a custom-built arena for head-to-head competitions that challenge and reward their skills, with prizes totaling more than $300,000 in cash and sponsor-provided goods.

The Championship events will kick off on October 26 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, FL. Specific finalist events will include the 8th annual IDEAL National Championship for electricians, the 3rd U.S. Auto Tech National Championship Driven by Yokohama, the 2nd ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship and the inaugural Plumbing National Championship. The ETCS finals will be broadcast in December on the CBS Sports Network.

The championship series was developed by IDEAL INDUSTRIES, Inc., a trailblazer in the trades industry, to celebrate the essential tradespeople who keep the country running and help grow the awareness of incredible career opportunities in the skilled trades across the country.

About Dunlop Protective Footwear

Dunlop® Protective Footwear is the leading global manufacturer of professional and leisure waterproof boots. In more than 50 countries worldwide, we provide comfortable and protective footwear for the workers in agriculture & fishery, food processing, Industry and the Oil, Gas & Mining industry. The company's continuous innovation combined with a solid dose of craftsmanship, makes the best working boot in the world, to give workers the protection and comfort they deserve.

About Intersport

Intersport is a leader in sports and entertainment marketing, passionate about creating unique and memorable experiences for fans and participants. The Elite Trades Championship Series is one of the flagship platforms developed by Intersport to recognize and elevate various trades across the nation.

About IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified family-owned business designing and manufacturing superior products for the electrical, lighting, and infrastructure industries. The 105-year-old company was founded in 1916 to forge ideal relationships with customers, employees, partners, and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded under five generations of family ownership. For more information, visit www.idealindustries.com

