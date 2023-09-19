Carol Prushan Appointed Senior Vice President, Advancement and Alumni Relations at The American College of Financial Services

With deep experience in donor and constituent relations, Prushan will lead The College's fundraising, donor and volunteer relations, and alumni and community engagement

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Financial Services is excited to announce Carol Prushan as Senior Vice President, Advancement and Alumni Relations. Working closely with The College's Executive Leadership team, Prushan will shape the advancement strategy of The College as the institution moves into its next 100 years.

The American College of Financial Services logo (PRNewswire)

Building meaningful relationships across constituent groups is a major aim of The College as it forges the path toward its Centennial in 2027, connections that will be the cornerstone of its future. The College's network of corporate partners, individual donors, alumni and professional organizations are just a few of the groups that make up the core supporters of its strategic initiatives. Prushan will be key in nurturing those relationships and continuing to build meaningful pathways.

As SVP of Advancement, Prushan will be a member of The College's Executive Leadership Team. It was important for The College to find a dynamic, innovative, inspiring and visionary leader for this role to provide leadership and strategic direction for The College's comprehensive fundraising, donor and volunteer relations, and alumni and community engagement efforts. As part of this, Prushan will direct the integration of annual College-wide fundraising efforts through the development of action plans and prepare proposals for large corporate strategic philanthropic partnership initiatives.

Starting from September 18, Prushan will report directly to George Nichols III, CAP®, President and CEO of The American College of Financial Services.

"Carol is a highly trusted, respected, and valued leader with excellent judgement and unwavering integrity," said Nichols. "We look forward to the renewed energy and vision she will bring to The College's fundraising and networking strategy as we bring forth our refreshed brand and strategic areas of focus to all our constituents and build new pathways."

Prushan comes to The College with over 30 years' experience as an advancement professional, serving vulnerable communities and impacting social change. She has expertise in fundraising, board, relations, leadership, cultural transformation, revenue expansion and optimization, community engagement, and strategic: planning and event management.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues at The College to help solidify its future as a leader in financial services education," said Prushan. "This is an exciting time to be a part of this storied institution, working with our community of shareholders to shape the next 100 years of the industry and its professionals."



Most recently, Prushan served as Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Einstein Healthcare Network, an independent academic medical center primarily serving the poorest community in Philadelphia. At Einstein Healthcare Network, Carol was instrumental in a completed capital campaign at $167M, exceeding initial goal of $100M by 67%, and grew their annual campaign from $3M to $10M.



Prushan graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Management Information Systems. She contributes to and participates in many organizations such as the Forum of Executive Woman, Healthcare Businesswomen's Association, United Jewish Communities and Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

Founded in 1927, The American College of Financial Services is the nation's largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services professionals. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated over 200,000 professionals across the United States through certificate, designation, and graduate degree programs. Its portfolio of applied knowledge also includes just-in-time learning and consumer financial education programs. The College's faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services industry. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu and connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube . Discover all the ways you can expand your opportunities with us.

Contact:

Sarah Tremallo

908-967-0381 / stremallo@jconnelly.com

Lindsey Allumbaugh

678-643-1310 / lindsey.allumbaugh@theamericancollege.edu

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The American College of Financial Services