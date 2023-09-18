Non-Profit, Valeos, Teams with Oracle to Advance the U.S. Organ Transplant Industry and Improve Patient Access and Outcomes

Non-Profit, Valeos, Teams with Oracle to Advance the U.S. Organ Transplant Industry and Improve Patient Access and Outcomes

Valeos announces collaboration with technology powerhouse, Oracle, to unite stakeholders in the organ transplant ecosystem through data, technology, and collaboration to drive better patient outcomes.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeos, a leading nonprofit organization designed to radically improve organ transplant outcomes, is working with Oracle Health, a global leader in healthcare technology solutions, to address the challenges of the current organ transplant system through data and technology. With more than 100,000 Americans awaiting transplant, and many others who never get listed, the U.S. organ transplant system is in desperate need of modernization — and Valeos is accelerating that transformation through connected data.

Valeos Teams with Oracle to Advance the U.S. Organ Transplant Industry (PRNewswire)

"During my emergency heart transplant journey in 2021, our family experienced firsthand that the transplant system needs vast improvements to better serve patients and donors," said Tristan Mace, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder at Valeos, a serial tech entrepreneur turned venture capitalist. "Today, transplant data is siloed at hospitals, transplant centers, organ procurement organizations, logistic companies, and vendors, making collaboration difficult to provide patients with greater access to high-quality transplants, shorter waitlist times, longer life expectancy, and higher quality of life. Valeos is going to solve this problem."

Oracle has been a design partner for Valeos, volunteering its deep expertise in healthcare and data management as the company looks to disrupt the transplant industry.

To celebrate this collaboration and progress towards healthcare modernization, Tristan and his wife Jordan Mace, Co-Chair and Co-Founder at Valeos, will be keynote speakers at the Oracle Health Conference in Las Vegas today. At the conference, Tristan and Jordan will share their personal journey with transplant to highlight the need for connected data in healthcare and the transplant community.

Valeos' collaboration with Oracle Health marks a significant milestone to uniting transplant stakeholders through aggregated and longitudinal patient data. Oracle is providing Valeos access to industry-leading expertise in electronic health records (EHRs), complex integrations, cloud infrastructure, security, and compliance.

During the keynote address, Oracle will present a powerful video highlighting Tristan's and his family's journey as a transplant recipient and the work Valeos is doing to solve transplant's hardest problems.

"The drive Tristan and Jordan have to build Valeos and reimagine the transplant patient experience is extraordinary," said Stephanie Trunzo, senior vice president of Oracle Health. "Oracle is proud to volunteer our expertise as a design partner to Valeos to help bring their vision to life and hopefully make an impact on the outcomes of patients in need of transplants."

For more information, visit https://valeos.org/.

Visit https://www.oracle.com/oracle-health-conference/ to learn more and register.

About Valeos

Valeos Transplant Society is a patient-founded, patient-centric 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit based in Washington, D.C. designed to improve transplant outcomes through data, technology, and collaboration.

With more than 100,000 Americans awaiting transplant, the U.S. organ transplant system is in desperate need of modernization. Valeos connects the transplant ecosystem through longitudinal data to unlock new learnings and innovation for greater access to high-quality transplants, shorter waitlist times, and improved post-transplant life expectancy and quality of life.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Valeos