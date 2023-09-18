Kroger Health Makes Vaccinations Convenient During Peak Influenza Season

CINCINNATI, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), is making it easier for customers to get their flu, RSV and updated COVID-19 vaccines.

"Customers can get their flu, RSV and updated COVID-19 vaccines from the Kroger Family of Companies' pharmacies and clinics during their regular shopping trip. We recommend patients consider getting vaccinated now to provide protection against these respiratory viruses during the upcoming holidays and winter months, which is when illnesses tend to increase," said Doug Cornelius, RPh, senior director, pharmacy operations, Kroger Health.

Influenza, more commonly known as the flu, is a highly contagious respiratory virus that infects the nose, throat and lungs and could lead to serious illness, hospitalization or even death. During the past decade, the flu impacted at least nine million people annually in the United States, resulting in more than 710,000 hospitalizations each year1. Annual flu vaccinations reduce the risk of getting or spreading the flu.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Although most people recover in a week or two, infants and older adults are more likely to develop serious RSV and need hospitalization. An RSV vaccine, now available for patients ages 60 and older, can help provide extra protection from a severe RSV infection.

According to the CDC, vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19-related hospitalization and death. It can also help prevent a person from suffering from the effects of Long COVID.2 Receiving an updated vaccine could prevent over 400,000 hospitalizations and 40,000 deaths over two years3.

High-dose flu vaccines, which provide extra protection for senior citizens, regular-dose flu vaccines, as well as the most current RSV and updated COVID-19 vaccines are available at Kroger Family of Companies' pharmacies and Little Clinic locations. While customers can choose to walk-in to receive their vaccines, they are also welcome to make an appointment. These vaccines are available at no charge for most patients with insurance from our pharmacies or Little Clinic locations.

To learn more about the flu, RSV or updated COVID-19 vaccines or to make an appointment, please visit: www.kroger.com/vaccinations , or visit your local pharmacy or Little Clinic location today.

